"England has fallen" - Riley Gaines expresses disappointment after massive breakout in grooming gang case in UK

Riley Gaines recently expressed her thoughts on the massive breakout in the grooming gang case in the UK. The swimmer-turned-social activist shared a post by author and founder of Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk, on her X account.In his post, Kirk mentioned that the situation in the UK is deeply concerning. He also alleged that the local authorities ignored the rising cases and engaged in mass censorship to cover up the protests.Gaines responded to the post by sharing a three-word reaction on her X account. She wrote:&quot;England has fallen&quot;According to a recent report by the BBC, some of the victims who were assaulted by the grooming gangs were further assaulted by the police officers investigating the case. Charlie Kirk claimed that most of the officials involved had Pakistani heritage.Riley Gaines previously raised her concerns over the assault on a woman by a mob in Cincinnati. According to multiple media reports, the woman was assaulted by the mob when she tried to rescue her male companion.Gaines shared her thoughts over the same as she posted on her X account:&quot;I really hate seeing the picture of the woman who was attacked in Cincinnati on my feed. I have to scroll past it fast because it makes me sick to my stomach. Then I remember we have an entire political party (and some) unwilling to denounce such animalistic brutality...&quot;Riley Gaines also expressed concern over the statements issued by Aftab Pureval, the mayor of Cincinnati, who claimed that the incident was unrelated to any major incident in the city that weekend.When Riley Gaines drew a connection with the Larry Nassar case amidst her feud with Simone BilesRiley Gaines on drawing connection with Larry Nassar case amidst feud with Simone Biles [Image Source: Getty]Riley Gaines had previously shared her thoughts on the notorious Larry Nassar scandal amidst her rift with Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles. In her conversation with Fox News, Gaines explained why she raised this issue despite the backlash she received from a section of social media.&quot;I got pushback for bringing up Larry Nassar. If you compare the words she said to words I said, different issue, similar premise. We sound like we’re saying the exact same thing. We both got emotional in those settings,&quot; she said.Gaines added:&quot;But I draw that connection because again, picture it, you’re in a swimming locker room, there are no stalls necessarily, a big open space under the shower head, and there is a six-foot naked man standing fully naked watching you shower, where you are simultaneously fully undressed. That is why I drew that connection. I don’t think people understand that. In any case, anyone who attempts to normalize what we went through or Simone went through is a disgusting human being.&quot;For the unversed, Simone Biles had testified against Larry Nassar, a former medical professional, who was accused of sexually assaulting multiple gymnasts between 1996 and 2014. He was sentenced to life imprisonment on multiple charges in 2018.Riley Gaines responded to Simone Biles' allegations by referring to the Larry Nassar case. Gaines mentioned that the Olympic champion gymnast would've earned &quot;zero&quot; medals if her model of inclusiveness had been implemented.