"It makes me sick to my stomach"- Riley Gaines expresses concern as woman gets assaulted in Cincinnati

Riley Gaines recently expressed her concern over the assault of a woman in Cincinnati. The incident has gained notoriety due to the bystanders not intervening during the entire incident.According to multiple media reports, a couple was assaulted by a mob in Cincinnati. When the man was thrashed by the mob, the woman tried to intervene, only to be left bleeding from the nose. The entire incident was allegedly filmed by the onlookers.Gaines responded to the entire incident by posting her thoughts on her X account [formerly Twitter],&quot;I really hate seeing the picture of the woman who was attacked in Cincinnati on my feed. I have to scroll past it fast because it makes me sick to my stomach. Then I remember we have an entire political party (and some) unwilling to denounce such animalistic brutality...&quot;The swimmer turned social activist also responded to the statement issued by Aftab Pureval, the mayor of Cincinnati, who said that the incident was not related to any major event taking place in the city that weekend. Gaines wrote on her X account,&quot;I've got to disagree. The people getting stomped on the ground didn't seem to be enjoying themselves much. What does inclusive even mean here? Inclusive of what, exactly?&quot;Riley Gaines previously backed female student athletes who had filed a lawsuit against the Oregon School Athletics Association. The students had filed the lawsuit over the alleged infringement of the First Amendment rights, as they refused to share the podium with a trans athlete.Riley Gaines opens up on finding new purpose in lifeRiley Gaines gets candid on finding new purpose in life post-pregnancy [Image Source: Getty]Riley Gaines previously shared her thoughts on finding a new purpose in life. Almost a month after announcing her pregnancy, the 25-year-old former swimmer shared her thoughts on her X account as she wrote,&quot;These past few months, it feels like carrying our daughter has given me a new sense of purpose in life. Praise God for good health and the miracle of life. Happy Sunday!”Gaines had previously shed light upon her main purpose for her three-year-long campaign that she undertook for women's sports. In her conversation with Fox News a couple of weeks ago, Gaines remarked,&quot;In a just a few short weeks, I'm going to welcome a baby girl into this world, which is just so magical. And even still, of course yet, she is not in my arms. I can't yet hold her. It has been the most transformational thing, so the world that I want to grow up in is the world that I have been fighting for the past three years. A world where she can succeed, she can achieve, she can have dreams, and she can accomplish those dreams.&quot;Riley Gaines has been expecting her first child with husband and former collegiate swimmer, Louis Barker. The two were in a long-term relationship before tying the knot in 2022.