'We saw an assault' - Riley Gaines gets real about fighting for young women and her daughter's future

Riley Gaines recently shared her candid thoughts about fighting for young women and her daughter's future. The 25-year-old swimmer turned social activist shed light on the subject during a conversation with the media channel Fox News.

Gaines shared her thoughts about her pregnancy, announcing that she would be welcoming the baby in a few weeks. The swimmer turned social activist further talked about why she has been fighting for the past three years, ever since she challenged the NCAA authorities over the bias shown to trans swimmer Lia Thomas.

"In a just a few short weeks, I'm going to welcome a baby girl into this world, which is just so magical. And even still, of course yet, she is not in my arms. I can't yet hold her. It has been the most transformational thing, so the world that I want to grow up in is the world that I have been fighting for the past three years. A world where she can succeed, she can achieve, she can have dreams, and she can accomplish those dreams," Gaines said.

Gaines further added,

"But right now, especially under the previous administration, we saw an assault on that idea, on the idea that women should be celebrated, based on their own unique physical celiings. We saw an attack on that. But because of President Trump, because of his department of education, The office of Civil Rights, The Department of Justice, we are slowly starting to see a restore[ation] to sanity, and a future where my daughter will be able to do those things."

Riley Gaines' efforts were acknowledged by President Trump when he officially signed the executive order to ban trans athletes from participating in women's sports.

Riley Gaines reacts to high school girls from Oregon suing state on trans athlete laws

Riley Gaines reacts to Oregon high school girls suing the state [Image Source : Getty]

Riley Gaines previously shared her thoughts over the high school girls of Oregon suing the state over the alleged bias to trans athletes in women's sports. Two of the students, Maddie Eischen and Sophia Carpenter, revealed that they were influenced to take this decision after witnessing the altercation between Gaines and the gymnastics sensation Simone Biles.

For the unversed, Gaines had expressed her strong opinions on the inclusion of a trans athlete in the Champlin High School's girls softball team in Minnesota. Simone Biles took objection to this and criticized Gaines' views about the exclusion of trans athletes in women's sports.

Gaines reshared the video statement issued by the two students on her X account, as she commented :

“Simone Biles’ disparaging comments towards female athletes totally backfired. She inadvertently inspired two high school girls in Oregon to sue the state after being forced to compete against a boy at their state championship meet. Poetic"

However, while calling out Gaines for her alleged bias, Biles asked Gaines to 'bully someone your own size'. This triggered severe backlash from many users all over the social media, and even celebrities like Piers Morgan and Martina Navratilova didn't appreciate the way Biles addressed the issue.

Despite Biles' apology, the backlash continued, following which Biles was compelled to deactivate her official account on X [previously Twitter]. While Riley Gaines termed the move as unfortunate, she also remarked that it was sad for an athlete to 'go down like this'.

