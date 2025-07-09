Riley Gaines reacts as Oregon high school girls sue state over trans athlete laws "inspired" by former swimmer's debate with Simone Biles

Former swimmer turned activist Riley Gaines has reacted to the group of teen girls suing the state of Oregon over its laws that allow transgender athletes to compete in girls’ sports.

Two of the girls, Maddie Eischen and Sophia Carpenter, released a video statement saying their decision to file the lawsuit was influenced by the recent public feud between Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and Gaines.

The two athletes traded barbs on Saturday, June 7, after Biles criticized Gaines for mocking the Minnesota State High School League. The league had turned off comments on a post celebrating Champlin Park High School’s girls’ softball team, which won the state championship and included a transgender athlete.

Biles condemned Riley Gaines for singling out individual athletes and accused her of a long-standing campaign of bullying transgender athletes. Her remarks drew mixed reactions online, prompting her to issue a public apology.

Despite the apology, the fallout continues to spark debate. On Monday, July 7, a group of high school girls in Oregon filed a federal lawsuit claiming they were "placed lower" in rankings or felt pressured to "withdraw" from competitions in protest against having to compete against transgender athletes, as reported by the New York Sun.

On Wednesday, July 9, Riley Gaines reshared the video from Eischen and Carpenter on X, highlighting how the Biles–Gaines conflict influenced their legal action with a note that read:

“Simone Biles’ disparaging comments towards female athletes totally backfired. She inadvertently inspired two high school girls in Oregon to sue the state after being forced to compete against a boy at their state championship meet. Poetic"

In the video, Carpenter noted that most Americans don't usually pay much attention to the issue, but the public fallout between Simone Biles and Riley Gaines had brought increased awareness. She further added that the controversy kept the problem in the news cycle and made more people aware that concerns surrounding girls’ sports and transgender participation are more widespread than many had realized.

Simone Biles objects to Riley Gaines for singling out children in ‘personal and harmful ways’

In the wake of mounting backlash, Simone Biles issued an apology to Riley Gaines for making things personal. But she stood firm in her broader concern, the public targeting of individual transgender athletes, particularly minors.

“My objection is to singling out children for public scrutiny in ways that feel personal and harmful,” Biles said. “Individual athletes, especially kids should never be the focus of criticism of a flawed system they have no control over. We all want a future for sport that is fair, inclusive, and respectful.”

She also urged sports organizations to establish policies that balance inclusion with fair competition. Following her remarks, Biles temporarily deactivated her account on X amid criticism but has since returned to the platform.

