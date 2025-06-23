Bears S Jonathan Owens' wife Simone Biles deactivates X account amid Riley Gaines feud

In a dramatic turn to an already heated debate, Bears safety Jonathan Owens' Olympic champion wife, Simone Biles, deactivated her X account on Monday. It came after days of social media backlash tied to her recent exchange with former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines.

The feud erupted over disagreements surrounding transgender inclusion in women’s sports. It led to heated exchanges online, including pointed comments from Biles that drew both applause and condemnation. She later issued a public apology for how she handled the disagreement.

Gaines is a former University of Kentucky swimmer who now hosts podcasts for Outkick. She posted her reaction to Biles' account deletion on Monday.

"Sad to see such a phenom go down like this," Gaines tweeted.

Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn

Biles's support of inclusion resonated with many, but she confronted Gaines during the exchange with sharp, personal remarks.

Jonathan Owens signs a new deal amid Simone Biles' controversy

Syndication: Online Athens - Source: Imagn

Coinciding with Simone Biles’ social media fallout was Jonathan Owens’ announcement of his newest endorsement: a partnership with GoodSport. Owens launched a hydration drink positioned as a clean, performance-oriented alternative to traditional sports beverages.

The partnership includes visibility at Costco locations and social media promotion.

The Chicago-based company markets itself as a scientifically backed alternative to sugary sports drinks. It boasts 1,600 mg of electrolytes, zero added sugar and B vitamins to support performance and recovery.

A promotional video released on Sunday featured Owens training under the Texas sun, hydrating with the product mid-workout.

"Texas heat doesn't mess around. Neither do we. GoodSport is clean, loaded with electrolytes, and trusted by athletes like @jowens to stay hydrated when it matters most," GoodSport wrote.

The rollout marked a major endorsement moment for Owens, who is entering his second year in Chicago and fifth season in the NFL.

Meanwhile, some users on social media began tagging GoodSport in posts, attempting to link Owens' endorsement with the controversy surrounding his wife.

GoodSport has not made any public comment regarding the situation, and Owens has continued to promote the partnership without addressing the controversy.

