"That’s a clear violation of their First Amendment rights"- Riley Gaines gets real lawsuit filed against OSAA over transgender participation

Riley Gaines discussed the latest lawsuit filed by two track and field women's athletes against the Oregon School Athletics Association after refusing to stand on the podium with a transgender athlete. The lawsuit argued that the school officials contravened the girls' First Amendment Rights. Riley Gaines, the gymnast-turned-political activist, faced transgender athlete Lia Thomas at the 2022 Nationals, tied with the latter for fifth in the 200-yard freestyle but was denied the place. She has since been vocal about women's protection in sports, having worked with FIDE, protesting the participation of biological males in women's chess, and was the highlight of Trump's Executive Order that promised to revoke federal funding to institutions failing to protect women. In recent news, she was in conversation with the executive general counsel of the America First Policy Institute, Jessica Hart Steinmann, discussing the incident of Alexa Anderson and Reese Eckard, who filed a lawsuit against the Oregon School Athletics Association for infringing their First Amendment Rights as they refused to share the podium with a trans athlete.In the video that went viral, the two girls were seen stepping down and were being asked to leave the frame. Jessica graced the OutKick podcast with Gaines and highlighted what the First Amendment stands for. &quot;We want citizens to be able to stand up when they think their rights are being violated by the government, and they're allowed to speak out. And so that official, he should have let her express her viewpoint, express her opinion by stepping down. But instead, he got her out of the way, told her she had to leave, or both of them had to leave. And again, that's then the government suppressing your First Amendment rights.&quot;Sharing the post on X, Riley Gaines wrote:&quot;Two young girls peacefully objected to a male competing in the girls’ state championship by refusing to share the podium. Officials shut them down. That’s a clear violation of their First Amendment rights.&quot;The University of Kentucky alum was among the 16 female students to file a legal case against the NCAA, supporting the same cause. Riley Gaines shared her views on the US Olympic Committee banning transgender participation in women's eventsGaines at the Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - May 20, 2024 - (Source: Getty)Riley Gaines recently reacted to the US Olympic Committee finally deciding to abide by Trump's Executive Order, forbidding transgender athletes to compete in the women's category. She shared the news on her X handle and wrote:&quot;The U.S. Olympic Committee has announced it will comply with President Trump's Executive Order banning men from competing in women's sports. It’s hard to applaud an organization for merely following the law, but nonetheless, this is a win.&quot;Gaines, who graduated from the University of Kentucky with a degree in health sciences, never planned to enter politics. Rather, she dreamt of becoming a dentist.