"Man who's got his priorities in order"- Riley Gaines reacts to wholesome moment between Scottie Scheffler and his son after Open Championship win

Riley Gaines recently shared her thoughts about the wholesome moment between golfer Scottie Scheffler and his son, Bennett. Scheffler recently won the Open Championship in Northern Ireland, his fourth career major overall.Gaines shared a video on her X account [previously Twitter] in which the golfer was seen playing with his son Bennett, keeping aside the trophy for a while. This warm and affectionate gesture won the golfer instant approval from the audience.Gaines shared her thoughts as she wrote in the caption,&quot;This is a man who’s got his priorities in order. He won before he ever stepped onto that course. Congrats!&quot;The swimmer-turned-social activist previously shared her thoughts about her pregnancy with Fox News, where she revealed her motive behind the three-year-old campaign that she sustained for women's sports. In her words,&quot;In a just a few short weeks, I'm going to welcome a baby girl into this world, which is just so magical. And even still, of course yet, she is not in my arms. I can't yet hold her. It has been the most transformational thing, so the world that I want to grow up in is the world that I have been fighting for the past three years. A world where she can succeed, she can achieve, she can have dreams, and she can accomplish those dreams.&quot;Riley Gaines had often shared her disapproval of trans athletes in women's sports. She previously backed a group of high school girls from Oregon, who cited the altercation between Gaines and gymnastics legend Simone Biles over the participation of trans athletes as the reason for their lawsuit against the state of Oregon.Riley Gaines revealed her pregnancy amidst the controversy with Simone BilesRiley Gaines talks about her pregnancy during the controversy with Simone Biles [Image Source : Getty]Riley Gaines revealed her pregnancy during her disagreement with Simone Biles. In June 2025, at the Turning Point USA event, the swimmer-turned-social activist took an indirect jab at the Olympic champion gymnast when she revealed her baby bump.Gaines shared a video about her interaction at the event on her Instagram profile, in which she said,“But I think the funniest thing about this to me is her saying, ‘Bully someone your own size,’ which would ironically be a man...”After she revealed her baby bump, as she ended her statement with,&quot;How many men do you know that have this ?&quot;The room burst into cheers, as Gaines further mentioned,“Me, immediately in tears when announcing this to a room full of beautiful young women 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹.”For the unversed, Simone Biles had called out Riley Gaines for her comments over the issue of trans athletes participating in women's sports. The gymnast also took a jibe at the swimmer turned social activist, suggesting she'bully someone your own size.'Many well-known personalities like Piers Morgan, Martina Navratilova, etc., shared their thoughts about the entire incident. Later, Biles apologized for this statement, following which she also deactivated her X account.