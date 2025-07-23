"Merely following the law" - Riley Gaines reacts to the US Olympic Committee complying with President Trump's executive order

Riley Gaines recently shared her thoughts on the US Olympic Committee's latest decision. The Committee has decided to comply with the executive order issued by President Trump in February 2025.According to the executive order, transgender athletes are forbidden from participating in women's sports. Gaines shared her thoughts on this decision through her X account.The swimmer-turned-social activist wrote:&quot;The U.S. Olympic Committee has announced it will comply with President Trump's Executive Order banning men from competing in women's sports. It’s hard to applaud an organization for merely following the law, but nonetheless, this is a win.&quot;Gaines had previously responded to the Supreme Court's ruling over gender affirming care to minors in June 2025. The apex court of the United States upheld the Tennessee Senate Bill 1, which banned gender affirming care for minors in the state. Gaines reacted to the decision by posting on her X account:&quot;Huge win for children and common sense! SCOTUS ruled 6-3 to enable states to legally restrict chemical and surgical castration for minors. Thank you, @AGTennessee! Let kids be kids.&quot;Riley Gaines is expecting her first child with her husband, former swimmer Louise Barker. She had married Barker in 2022 after dating for three years.When Riley Gaines shared her thoughts after Donald Trump signed the executive order banning transgender athletes from women's sportsRiley Gaines at the signing of the executive order ceremony by President Donald Trump [Image Source: Getty]Riley Gaines was present at the ceremony where President Donald Trump signed the executive order in early 2025, which effectively banned transgender athletes from participating in women's sports. Trump also acknowledged Gaines' efforts in this direction.Gaines posted a video on her Instagram handle about the same, where she wrote in the caption:&quot;Today was a huge win for women and a huge win for common sense. If you didn't already know President Trump signed an executive order declaring that men are no longer welcome in women's sports or women's spaces. I can't even fathom how we have reached a point where a president has to use his executive powers to declare something that kindergartens know.&quot;In his address to the media after signing the executive order, Donald Trump praised Gaines' efforts to protect women's sports as he said [via Times of India]:&quot;Riley Gaines is the person I have been watching. She fought hard. Riley was a 12 time all-American who sacrificed countless hours in the pool. She gave up everything and just gave everyhting she had but then the league forced her to share a spot on the podium with a male swimmer who took her trophy while the media celebrated this stolen glory.&quot;Riley Gaines represented the University of Kentucky at the NCAA Championships in 2022. She launched a protest against the alleged bias towards transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, who was jointly placed fifth with her in the women's 200-yard freestyle race.