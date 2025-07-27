Weeks after announcing her pregnancy with gender reveal, Riley Gaines opens up on finding new purpose in life

Swimmer-turned-activist Riley Gaines has shared her thoughts on finding a new sense of purpose in life following a major life update. On June 14, Gaines publicly announced her pregnancy while speaking at the Turning Point USA event in Texas.Gaines and her husband, Louis Barker, who got married in 2022, are expecting their first child, a baby girl. Now 31 weeks pregnant, Gaines broke the news during her speech by highlighting her baby bump and a sonogram image, before addressing the crowd, “How many men do you know that have this?”, a pointed response to recent comments made by Olympic gymnast Simone Biles amid an ongoing public debate over transgender inclusion in women’s sports.Nearly a month later, Gaines reflected on how her life had transformed since becoming pregnant. Sharing her feelings in a recent post on X, she wrote:“These past few months, it feels like carrying our daughter has given me a new sense of purpose in life. Praise God for good health and the miracle of life. Happy Sunday!”Riley Gaines is a former collegiate swimmer. She represented the University of Kentucky, where she won multiple SEC titles and was a 12-time NCAA All-American. Despite being well into her third trimester, Gaines recently swam from Alcatraz Island to shore.“The type of world we’re creating for my daughter”- Riley Gaines defends her stance amid Biles disputeTurning Point Inaugural-Eve Ball Held In Washington, D.C. - Source: GettyRiley Gaines has become a prominent voice opposing the inclusion of transgender athletes in women’s sports. Her stance recently led to a public feud with Simone Biles, who criticized Gaines for her stance. The online debate drew mixed reactions, leading Biles to deactivate her X account temporarily.Following the announcement of her pregnancy, Gaines addressed Biles’ earlier remark, “Bully someone your own size,” with a strong message, revealing her pregnancy on stage and emphasizing the life she is carrying.In the follow-up, Gaines mentioned that her advocacy comes from a sense of shaping a world for her daughter( via Daily Citizen):“There is nothing more vulnerable than a child in the womb. This battle over women’s sports isn’t a fight about hate; it’s a fight about truth. It’s not about exclusion, it’s about protection. It’s not about politics; it’s about the type of world we’re creating for my daughter.I’m going to keep fighting, not just as an athlete or an activist, but now as a mother, for life, for women, and for my daughter,” she added.Former Olympic gymnast MyKayla Skinner has also voiced her support for Riley Gaines amid the dispute with Simone Biles.