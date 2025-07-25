Weeks after backing Riley Gaines in Simone Biles feud, MyKayla Skinner thanks former swimmer while promoting her athlete-endorsed brand

Former gymnast MyKayla Skinner has sported an XX-XY Athletics jacket on Instagram, a part of Riley Gaines' &quot;BE BOLD&quot; collection co-created with the sports brand, and the American political activist reacted to the same. The collection showcases a number of different types of sportswear, such as hoodies and oversized concert tees. This comes just after Skinner showed support for Gaines after she was involved in a public dispute with Simone Biles.Riley Gaines is known for being a vocal advocate against the inclusion of transgender athletes in women's sports. Before her political career, Gaines was a competitive swimmer, representing the University of Kentucky. She was a 12-time NCAA All-American and won multiple SEC titles. She retired from the sport in 2022 after graduating and has since become a vocal supporter of the conservative party. She is also the host of the Gaines for Girls podcast, where she discusses various issues women face in sports.Skinner shared an image on her Instagram story, thanking Gaines for helping her &quot;Be Bold&quot;.In a story reshared on Instagram, Gaines reacted to Skinner after she rocked a jacket from her &quot;BE BOLD&quot; collection:&quot;👑&quot;Still taken from Gaines' Instagram (source: @rileygbarker/Instagram)Riley Gaines also recently expressed her feelings towards the passing of wrestler Hulk Hogan, stating that it was &quot;surreal&quot; to see him at an election rally in 2024 in Madison Square Garden.Riley Gaines shares glimpses of her collaboration with XX-XY AthleticsGaines recently shared images of her latest sportswear collaboration - Source: GettyRiley Gaines took to social media to announce her collaboration with sportswear brand XX-XY Athletics. The former NCAA swimmer launched a collaboration with them, featuring an oversized concert tee, a hoodie called the Save Women’s Sports hoodie, and a velour short set.In a post on Instagram, Gaines shared pictures of the various items that will be released, and modelled the collection alongside her sister Neely Gaines, who is an elite-level gymnast:&quot;My collab with @xx_xyathletics is only available for a little bit longer. I'm obsessed! Even cooler when you get to model your collection with your younger sister 😍Wearing the Velour tracksuit in a medium🇺🇸 oversized t-shirts and hoodies still available as well. Code RILEYG20 for % off!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRiley Gaines was recently involved in a public dispute with Simone Biles after the former swimmer had criticized a transgender player on the Minnesota High School softball team. This provoked a reaction from the Olympic gymnast, leading to a debate about the inclusion of transgender women in women's sports.In a statement to One America News, Skinner said it was “deeply troubling” for Biles to label Gaines a “sore loser” simply for expressing concerns about fairness. She praised Gaines for her courage, saying, “Women like her are not only standing for fairness, but for the future of female athletics itself.”