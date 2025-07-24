Riley Gaines reacts as WNBA fines Indiana Fever's Sophie Cunningham for viral TikTok video

By Animesh Pandey
Published Jul 24, 2025 02:48 GMT
Riley Gaines reacts to Sophie Cunningham being fined by WNBA [Image Source : Getty]
Riley Gaines recently shared her thoughts on the WNBA taking action against basketball player Sophie Cunningham. The Indiana Fever guard was fined $500 for a viral TikTok video.

Cunningham called out some referees for their alleged bias via a viral TikTok video. She informed her followers about the fine levied on her as she posted on X:

"I got fined $500 for this TikTok 🤣🤣idk why this is funny to me… like ok 👍you got it bud! Cause there’s not more important things to be worried about with our league right now"
Gaines responded to the post by sharing it on her X timeline. She also wrote in the caption:

"Sophie Cunningham is that girl 👑"
Interestingly, this is not the first time that Cunningham has been fined by the authorities. In a previous game this season, the WNBA player from the Indiana Fever was fined for her conduct against Jacy Sheldon from the Connecticut Sun after she allegedly manhandled her teammate, Caitlin Clark.

Riley Gaines had previously backed Sophie Cunningham when she called out the WNBA authorities for not protecting Caitlin Clark. The swimmer turned social activist praised Cunningham for her team spirit.

Riley Gaines reacts to Shane Gillis' joke about Caitlin Clark at the ESPYs

Riley Gaines reacts to Shane Gillis&#039; joke on Caitlin Clark at the ESPY awards [Image Source: Getty]
Riley Gaines previously reacted to comedian Shane Gillis' joke about Indiana Fever player Caitlin Clark. Gillis, who is well known for his slightly controversial jokes, attended the ESPY awards recently.

During the award ceremony, the comedian took a jab at several celebrities, including Clark's altercations with players like Angel Reese and Brittney Griner.

“When Caitlin Clark retires from the WNBA, she's going to work at a waffle house so she can continue doing what she loves most: fist fighting black women," Gillis joked.

Interestingly, Gaines liked the joke, as she shared it on her X timeline with the following emojis.

"😂😂😂😂"
For the unversed, Riley Gaines has been a vocal supporter of Caitlin Clark. In 2024, when Angel Reese took a jibe at the Indiana Fever player for taking a chartered flight, Gaines came out in Clark's support, as she shared her opinion on her X account.

"Incredibly disheartening to see Angel Reese attack Caitlin Clark like this. Just entirely baseless and distasteful. The tweet screams jealousy and insecurity. Although, Caitlin Clark probably deserved this given she has white, straight, pretty & tall-privilege. Right, @sunny?," she wrote.

Riley Gaines also supported Clark previously in the standoff with Brittney Griner. The swimmer turned social activist called out Griner for her conduct against Clark in the game between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
bell-icon Manage notifications