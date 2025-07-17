Riley Gaines reacts to Shane Gillis’ joke about Caitlin Clark at ESPYs

Riley Gaines shared her reaction on social media to Shane Gillis' joke about WNBA star Caitlin Clark at the 2025 ESPY Awards. Gillis is known for his controversial jokes, and he shared one about Clark, who has been involved in physical conflicts with other WNBA players on many occasions. Gaines has even publicly supported Clark when she was involved in an altercation with Brittney Griner.

Ad

Gaines is a popular conservative activist, often using her platform to advocate against the inclusion of transgender athletes in women's sports. She was a former NCAA swimmer, representing the University of Kentucky for four years. She was a 12-time All-American and also earned a spot at the 2016 U.S Olympic Trials. After graduating in 2022, Gaines rose to fame for her political activism and testified in front of the U.S Senate to implement legislations that restrict transgender athletes in women's sports.

Ad

Trending

Shane Gillis hosted the 2025 ESPY Awards, and during the event, he made a joke about Caitlin Clark:

“When Caitlin Clark retires from the WNBA, she's going to work at a waffle house so she can continue doing what she loves most: fist fighting black women"

Riley Gaines reacted to the joke on X:

"😂😂😂😂"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Riley Gaines was also involved in a public conflict with Olympic gymnast Simone Biles after the former NCAA swimmer criticized a transgender player on the Minnesota High School softball team.

Riley Gaines says she has 'no regret' about voting for Donald Trump as president

Gaines reacts as Trump signs No Men In Women's Sports Executive Order - Source: Getty

Riley Gaines made her opinion known on voting for Donald Trump as president. Trump ran for president on four occasions, including in 2000, 2016, 2020, and 2024.

Ad

In a post on X, Gaines wrote:

"It's amazing how many people think asking legitimate, justified questions is the same as "turning on" someone. I proudly voted for Trump twice and have no regret. I also want pedophiles to be held accountable. It's like the least controversial take in the real world lol"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gaines' comments came after public speculation regarding Donald Trump's involvement in the Epstein Case. Billionaire Elon Musk has claimed that Trump was named in the FBI files regarding Epstein; however, there is no credible information regarding this.

Gaines has endorsed Trump on many occasions and has maintained that her political opinion is separate from the outcome of the case.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry. Know More