'The embodiment of patriotism' - Riley Gaines pays tribute to WWE legend Hulk Hogan as he dies after reported cardiac arrest

Riley Gaines shared her tributes to WWE legend Hulk Hogan, who recently passed away. The former WWE legend was 71 years old when he passed away at his residence in Clearwater, Florida.Gaines shared a video of the WWE wrestler attending an election rally at Madison Square Garden last year. Hogan was an active supporter of the then-presidential candidate [now President] for the Republican Party, Donald Trump.The swimmer turned social activist posted on her X account [formerly Twitter],&quot;One of the most surreal experiences was watching Hulk Hogan live in Madison Square Garden! The embodiment of patriotism! Rest in peace to the legend&quot;According to multiple media reports, Hogan had been suffering from multiple health issues for the past few years. The wrestler had also undergone a spinal fusion surgery a couple of months ago. Popular radio host Bubba the Love Sponge had previously mentioned Hogan's critical condition on his YouTube channel, although the representatives of the wrestler had denied these claims at the time.Terry Gene Bollea, better known as Hulk Hogan, is best known for his blond horseshoe mustache and bandanas. The 71-year-old wrestler had begun his professional wrestling career in 1977, but later gained superstardom when he joined the WWF in 1983.WWE releases a statement over the demise of Hulk HoganWWE issues a statement about Hogan after his demise [Image Source: Getty]The WWE issued a statement after the unfortunate demise of Hulk Hogan at the age of 71. The former wrestling legend passed away due to cardiac arrest.The official X page of WWE posted a statement on its account, which read,&quot;WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.&quot;Hogan joined the WWF in December 1983. He was the highlight of the first eight of the nine editions of Wrestlemania, which went on to become WWE's annual flagship event. He was also the first wrestler to win consecutive Royal Rumble matches in 1990 and 1991.