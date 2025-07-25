  • home icon
  • 'The embodiment of patriotism' - Riley Gaines pays tribute to WWE legend Hulk Hogan as he dies after reported cardiac arrest

'The embodiment of patriotism' - Riley Gaines pays tribute to WWE legend Hulk Hogan as he dies after reported cardiac arrest

By Animesh Pandey
Published Jul 25, 2025 04:40 GMT
Riley Gaines pays tribute to WWE star Hulk Hogan after his demise
Riley Gaines pays tribute to WWE star Hulk Hogan after his demise [Image Source : Getty]

Riley Gaines shared her tributes to WWE legend Hulk Hogan, who recently passed away. The former WWE legend was 71 years old when he passed away at his residence in Clearwater, Florida.

Gaines shared a video of the WWE wrestler attending an election rally at Madison Square Garden last year. Hogan was an active supporter of the then-presidential candidate [now President] for the Republican Party, Donald Trump.

The swimmer turned social activist posted on her X account [formerly Twitter],

"One of the most surreal experiences was watching Hulk Hogan live in Madison Square Garden! The embodiment of patriotism! Rest in peace to the legend"
According to multiple media reports, Hogan had been suffering from multiple health issues for the past few years. The wrestler had also undergone a spinal fusion surgery a couple of months ago. Popular radio host Bubba the Love Sponge had previously mentioned Hogan's critical condition on his YouTube channel, although the representatives of the wrestler had denied these claims at the time.

Terry Gene Bollea, better known as Hulk Hogan, is best known for his blond horseshoe mustache and bandanas. The 71-year-old wrestler had begun his professional wrestling career in 1977, but later gained superstardom when he joined the WWF in 1983.

WWE releases a statement over the demise of Hulk Hogan

WWE issues a statement about Hogan after his demise
WWE issues a statement about Hogan after his demise [Image Source: Getty]

The WWE issued a statement after the unfortunate demise of Hulk Hogan at the age of 71. The former wrestling legend passed away due to cardiac arrest.

The official X page of WWE posted a statement on its account, which read,

"WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans."

Hogan joined the WWF in December 1983. He was the highlight of the first eight of the nine editions of Wrestlemania, which went on to become WWE's annual flagship event. He was also the first wrestler to win consecutive Royal Rumble matches in 1990 and 1991.

Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

