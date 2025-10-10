"Enjoy your low-rated halftime show"- Riley Gaines takes a swipe at Bad Bunny for asking Americans to learn Spanish for Super Bowl

  • home icon
By Animesh Pandey
Modified Oct 10, 2025 03:01 GMT
Riley Gaines reacts to Bad Bunny's 'diktat' for Super Bowl halftime show [Image Source : Getty]

Riley Gaines recently reacted to a demand from Puerto Rican rapper cum singer Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, better known as Bad Bunny. Bad Bunny demanded that the audience attending his recent concert learn Spanish.

When it was announced that Bad Bunny would be performing at the Super Bowl halftime show, the artist revealed in his appearance on Saturday Night Live that the audience would have a few months to learn Spanish. This left the audience divided over social media.

While some backed him, others accused him of being disrespectful to American culture. Riley Gaines shared her thoughts as she wrote on her X account [formerly Twitter],

"Bad Bunny told Americans they had 4 months to learn Spanish if we wanted to understand the Super Bowl halftime show. No thanks. We'll just have our own. Enjoy your low-rated halftime show."
Riley Gaines previously expressed her concerns about the Democrat politician and speaker for the Virginia House of Delegates, Don Scott. The swimmer-turned-social activist called out Scott for imploring the people to ignore the assassination call made by Attorney General candidate Jay Jones against former Speaker and Republican politician Todd Gilbert.

When Riley Gaines reacted to the drop in Netflix's brand value

Riley Gaines calls out Netflix [Image Source : Getty]

Riley Gaines previously reacted to the dip in Netflix's brand value on the stock market due to its alleged preference for LGBTQ+ themed shows [especially for kids]. Following calls of a boycott by entrepreneur Elon Musk, the stock prices for Netflix fell by nearly 5% in a week.

Gaines reacted to the situation as she posted on her X account,

"This is what happens when you try to disguise cartoon lesbian make out scenes as "child entertainment". Try Angel Guild at http://Angel.com instead"
Just recently, Gaines took another swipe at the OTT streaming service by sharing a clip from an upcoming movie, David, based on the legendary tale of David vs Goliath. She wrote in her post,

"David’s faith gave him the courage to defeat a giant and rise to greatness. DAVID, a new film from Angel Studios, hits theaters this December. This is a great alternative to Netflix, which pushes trans propaganda on kids. Be like David!!"

Riley Gaines previously announced the birth of her first child, whom she named Margot. The swimmer-turned-social activist had earlier announced her pregnancy alongside her husband, Louis Barker, in July 2025. Louis Barker was a collegiate swimmer who represented the University of Kentucky and married Riley Gaines in 2022.

