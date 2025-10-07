  • home icon
  • 'This is deeply disturbing' - Riley Gaines reacts to Virginia Speaker Don Scott asking to ignore assassination call for previous speaker by Jay Jones 

By Animesh Pandey
Modified Oct 07, 2025 03:34 GMT
10X Ladies Conference Miami Hosted By Elena Cardone - Source: Getty
Riley Gaines shares thoughts on Democrat politician's response to Jay Jones controversy [Image Source : Getty]

Riley Gaines recently shared her reaction to a statement from Democratic politician Don Scott over the Jay Jones controversy. Scott is the current speaker at the Virginia House of Delegates.

Gaines shared a video from Scott's address at a church in Virginia on her X account [formerly Twitter]. The Democrat politician was requesting the audience to stay calm over the threats made to the Republican politician and former Speaker, Todd Gilbert. Don Scott said that the people can't 'get distracted' by random text messages like these.

Don Scott mentioned in his statement,

"So we need to understand something. We have to be mature enough in thinking and how we vote. We can't get distracted for they want us to get distracted by text message or some message there... Stay focused!"
Gaines responded to the video by writing in the caption of her X post,

"This is deeply disturbing"
For the uninitiated, Don Scott was referring to the text messages by Jay Jones, a lawyer who is one of the candidates for the post of the US Attorney General. In a text message sent in 2022, Jones called for the assassination of the then speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates, Todd Gilbert, as he wrote,

"Three bullets, two people. Gilbert, Hitler and Pol Pot. Gilbert gets two bullets in the head. Spoiler: put Gilbert in the crew with the two worst people you know and he receives both bullets."
Even though Jones later apologized for those texts and claimed to take full responsibility for his statements, Riley Gaines wasn't impressed by his logic and made a sharp remark on the alleged apology from Jay Jones.

When Riley Gaines reacted to NYC mayor candidate Zohran Mamdani declaring to reduce jail population if needed

Riley Gaines reacts to promises made by Zohran Mamdani, the NYC mayor candidate from Democratic Party [Image Source : Getty]
Riley Gaines reacts to promises made by Zohran Mamdani, the NYC mayor candidate from Democratic Party [Image Source : Getty]

Riley Gaines previously expressed her thoughts on the promises made by Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic candidate for mayor of New York City. In September 2025, Mamdani promised to work on reducing the inmate population from New York City if elected.

Mamdani also claimed that he would ensure that suspects are released faster than before in local courts. Gaines responded to this statement by writing on her X account,

"There's no attempt to hide it. Mamdani wants fewer criminals behind bars, and more law-abiding New Yorkers left to live in fear. Wake! Up!"

Riley Gaines had previously called out the Democratic representative, Ilhan Omar, for her comments over the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Kirk was the co-founder of Turning Point USA and was assassinated on September 10 while delivering a lecture at Utah Valley University.

About the author
Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey

Twitter icon

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

Know More

