"They don’t feel shame" - Riley Gaines reacts as Attorney General candidate Jay Jones apologizes for violent texts towards former Speaker Todd Gilbert

Riley Gaines recently took a swipe at the Attorney General candidate Jay Jones for his apology over violent texts towards former Speaker Todd Gilbert. In a text message sent in August 2022, Democratic Attorney General candidate Jones mentioned shooting then-Virginia House Speaker Gilbert.The violent texts were sent to Republican state Delegate Carrie Coyner. According to reports, Jones' texts read:&quot;Three bullets, two people. Gilbert, Hitler and Pol Pot. Gilbert gets two bullets in the head. Spoiler: put Gilbert in the crew with the two worst people you know and he receives both bullets.&quot;For the messages that were initially reported by National Review resurfaced, Jones issued an apology while taking full responsibility for the incident. &quot;I take full responsibility for my actions, and I want to issue my deepest apology to Speaker Gilbert and his family. Reading back those words made me sick to my stomach. I am embarrassed, ashamed, and sorry. I have reached out to Speaker Gilbert to apologize directly to him, his wife Jennifer, and their children. I cannot take back what I said; I can only take full accountability and offer my sincere apology.”However, Gaines wasn't pleased with Jones' apology and made a sharp remark, writing:&quot;There was a time when comments like this would drive a person to drop out in shame. Now, they don’t feel shame. They feel justified.&quot;Jones did not hold any elected office at the moment when he sent the violent texts. &quot;written to protect women based on biological sex&quot; - Riley Gaines makes her feelings known about safeguarding women's sports Riley Gaines during the 10X Ladies Conference in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Getty Images) Riley Gaines recently voiced her opinion on why she thinks protecting women's sports is important by highlighting the core of Title IX. She stated that the foundation of Title IX was to protect biological women and not based on gender identity. Gaines further highlighted that sports is more about building character than winning medals. “Title IX was written to protect women based on biological sex - not self-identified gender. To lose that foundational truth is to lose the heart of the law itself. Growth in sports is about more than medals - it’s about pushing ourselves mentally and physically, developing character, working hard, failing with grace, and winning with integrity.&quot;Riley Gaines started protesting against the participation of transgender athletes in women's sports after the 2022 NCAA Swimming Championships, where she tied for fifth place with trans swimmer Lia Thomas, after which only the latter was awarded the trophy.