  "They don't feel shame" - Riley Gaines reacts as Attorney General candidate Jay Jones apologizes for violent texts towards former Speaker Todd Gilbert

"They don’t feel shame" - Riley Gaines reacts as Attorney General candidate Jay Jones apologizes for violent texts towards former Speaker Todd Gilbert

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Oct 06, 2025 03:00 GMT
10X Ladies Conference Miami Hosted By Elena Cardone - Source: Getty
Riley Gaines speaks during the 10X Ladies Conference in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Getty Images)

Riley Gaines recently took a swipe at the Attorney General candidate Jay Jones for his apology over violent texts towards former Speaker Todd Gilbert. In a text message sent in August 2022, Democratic Attorney General candidate Jones mentioned shooting then-Virginia House Speaker Gilbert.

The violent texts were sent to Republican state Delegate Carrie Coyner. According to reports, Jones' texts read:

"Three bullets, two people. Gilbert, Hitler and Pol Pot. Gilbert gets two bullets in the head. Spoiler: put Gilbert in the crew with the two worst people you know and he receives both bullets."

For the messages that were initially reported by National Review resurfaced, Jones issued an apology while taking full responsibility for the incident.

"I take full responsibility for my actions, and I want to issue my deepest apology to Speaker Gilbert and his family. Reading back those words made me sick to my stomach. I am embarrassed, ashamed, and sorry. I have reached out to Speaker Gilbert to apologize directly to him, his wife Jennifer, and their children. I cannot take back what I said; I can only take full accountability and offer my sincere apology.”
However, Gaines wasn't pleased with Jones' apology and made a sharp remark, writing:

"There was a time when comments like this would drive a person to drop out in shame. Now, they don’t feel shame. They feel justified."
Jones did not hold any elected office at the moment when he sent the violent texts.

"written to protect women based on biological sex" - Riley Gaines makes her feelings known about safeguarding women's sports

Riley Gaines during the 10X Ladies Conference in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Getty Images)
Riley Gaines during the 10X Ladies Conference in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Getty Images)

Riley Gaines recently voiced her opinion on why she thinks protecting women's sports is important by highlighting the core of Title IX. She stated that the foundation of Title IX was to protect biological women and not based on gender identity. Gaines further highlighted that sports is more about building character than winning medals.

“Title IX was written to protect women based on biological sex - not self-identified gender. To lose that foundational truth is to lose the heart of the law itself. Growth in sports is about more than medals - it’s about pushing ourselves mentally and physically, developing character, working hard, failing with grace, and winning with integrity."

Riley Gaines started protesting against the participation of transgender athletes in women's sports after the 2022 NCAA Swimming Championships, where she tied for fifth place with trans swimmer Lia Thomas, after which only the latter was awarded the trophy.

Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.

She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.

Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.

If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling.

