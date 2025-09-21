  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Riley Gaines lashes out at Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar for her comments on Charlie Kirk & voting against creating a resolution

Riley Gaines lashes out at Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar for her comments on Charlie Kirk & voting against creating a resolution

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Sep 21, 2025 02:54 GMT
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - May 20, 2024 - Source: Getty
Riley Gaines at The Megyn Kelly Show in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

Riley Gaines slammed the Democratic U.S. Representative of Minnesota Ilhan Omar for her comments over a resolution honoring Charlie Kirk. The Congressional Black Caucus objected to the resolution which was passed by both Republicans and Democrats to honor Kirk, stating it gives credibility to his ideas, which they described as racist and harmful.

Ad

In an interview on CNN, she made her stance clear by disagreeing with the resolution while refusing Kirk's legacy. The resolution was passed nine days after Kirk was fatally shot during an event in Utah. Stating her views, Omar said:

"It's one thing to care about his life because obviously so many people loved him, including his children and wife. But I am not going to sit here and be judged for not wanting to honor any legacy this man has left behind. That should be in the dustbin of history, and we should hopefully move on and forget the hate that he spewed every single day."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, her comments did not sit well with Gaines, who took a swipe at the Democratic representative, writing:

"You're wrong. You WILL be judged, @IlhanMN. I pray for your salvation."
Ad

Kirk was the founder of Turning Point USA, which was established in 2012.

"Fantastic words" - Riley Gaines praises the Governor of Utah Spencer Cox, for his strong message after Charlie Kirk's assassination

Riley Gaines speaks during the 10X Ladies Conference in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Getty Images)
Riley Gaines speaks during the 10X Ladies Conference in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Getty Images)

Riley Gaines praised the Governor of Utah Spencer Cox, for his strong message after Charlie Kirk's assassination. He referred to the shocking incident as a political assassination. He highlighted Kirk's legacy and his impact on university campuses.

Ad
"This is a dark day for our state. It’s a tragic day for our nation. I want to be clear that this is a political assassination," he said. "Charlie believed in the power of free speech and debate to shape ideas and to persuade people. Historically, our university campuses in this nation and here in the state of Utah have been a place where truth and ideas are formulated and debated, and that's what he does."
Ad
"I just want to remind people that we still have the death penalty here in the state of Utah," he added.

Riley Gaines praised the governor and wrote:

"Fantastic words from @GovCox at this press conference."

Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA is a non-profit organization that advocates conservative politics in educational institutions

About the author
Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.

She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.

Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.

If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Janhavi Shinde
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications