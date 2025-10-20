'Entire country is watching' - Joscelyn Roberson gets real about facing pressure while competing for USA at the World Gymnastics Championships 2025

Teenage gymnast Joscelyn Roberson got real about facing the pressure as she represented the USA at the World Championships this year. The current edition of the FIG World Artistic Gymnastics Championships is being held in Jakarta, Indonesia.The official Instagram page of the Arkansas Razorbacks shared a clip where Roberson shared her thoughts about representing her nation on the big stage. Roberson made her collegiate debut for the Razorbacks at the NCAA Championships this year.Roberson remarked in the video shared by the Arkansas Razorbacks,&quot;When you compete for Team USA, it's on such a bigger scale. The entire country is watching you. It's just a different level of pressure, I feel like. I take wearing anything on my back with so much pride and honor, and I just think it's so important to represent whatever you're representing as best as you can.&quot; [00:02 onwards] View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJoscelyn Roberson had previously represented the USA at the 2023 World Championships held in Antwerp, Belgium. The 19-year-old gymnast contributed to the team all-around gold medal. Joscelyn Roberson shares thought on her debut NCAA season Joscelyn Roberson representing the Arkansas Razorbacks [Image Source : Getty] Joscelyn Roberson previously shared her thoughts about representing the Arkansas Razorbacks for the first time at the NCAA Championships. Roberson made her collegiate debut this year for the Arkansas Razorbacks. Roberson wrote in her Instagram post, &quot;So much love for NCAA gymnastics and the University of Arkansas. I’ve had so much fun this season and I can’t believe it’s already come to an end!! So proud of everything we’ve overcome and accomplished this year. Freshman season✅ Gotta go for a minute but I’ll be back NCAA GYM😚👀⏳&quot; Joscelyn Roberson had an average outing at the 2025 NCAA Championships, with her best performance being in the individual all-around event and the balance beam, respectively. Roberson was ranked 13th in both events.Roberson later earned honors at the US National Championships this year, where she clinched a bronze medal in the women's individual all-around event. Roberson also won a silver in the women's floor exercise event at the same edition.Joscelyn Roberson had previously made it to the US women's artistic gymnastics squad for the 2024 Paris Olympics as an alternate. She currently trains at the World Champions Center in Spring, Texas, alongside Olympic champion gymnasts Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles. The World Champions Center is currently owned by Biles' adoptive parents, Ronald and Nellie Biles.