  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Arkansas Razorbacks
  • 'Entire country is watching' - Joscelyn Roberson gets real about facing pressure while competing for USA at the World Gymnastics Championships 2025

'Entire country is watching' - Joscelyn Roberson gets real about facing pressure while competing for USA at the World Gymnastics Championships 2025

By Animesh Pandey
Modified Oct 20, 2025 04:31 GMT
Arkansas v Auburn - Source: Getty
Joscelyn Roberson talks about representing the USA at the World Championships [Image Source : Getty]

Teenage gymnast Joscelyn Roberson got real about facing the pressure as she represented the USA at the World Championships this year. The current edition of the FIG World Artistic Gymnastics Championships is being held in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Ad

The official Instagram page of the Arkansas Razorbacks shared a clip where Roberson shared her thoughts about representing her nation on the big stage. Roberson made her collegiate debut for the Razorbacks at the NCAA Championships this year.

Roberson remarked in the video shared by the Arkansas Razorbacks,

"When you compete for Team USA, it's on such a bigger scale. The entire country is watching you. It's just a different level of pressure, I feel like. I take wearing anything on my back with so much pride and honor, and I just think it's so important to represent whatever you're representing as best as you can." [00:02 onwards]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Joscelyn Roberson had previously represented the USA at the 2023 World Championships held in Antwerp, Belgium. The 19-year-old gymnast contributed to the team all-around gold medal.

Joscelyn Roberson shares thought on her debut NCAA season

Joscelyn Roberson representing the Arkansas Razorbacks [Image Source : Getty]
Joscelyn Roberson representing the Arkansas Razorbacks [Image Source : Getty]

Joscelyn Roberson previously shared her thoughts about representing the Arkansas Razorbacks for the first time at the NCAA Championships. Roberson made her collegiate debut this year for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Ad

Roberson wrote in her Instagram post,

"So much love for NCAA gymnastics and the University of Arkansas. I’ve had so much fun this season and I can’t believe it’s already come to an end!! So proud of everything we’ve overcome and accomplished this year. Freshman season✅ Gotta go for a minute but I’ll be back NCAA GYM😚👀⏳"
Ad

Joscelyn Roberson had an average outing at the 2025 NCAA Championships, with her best performance being in the individual all-around event and the balance beam, respectively. Roberson was ranked 13th in both events.

Roberson later earned honors at the US National Championships this year, where she clinched a bronze medal in the women's individual all-around event. Roberson also won a silver in the women's floor exercise event at the same edition.

Joscelyn Roberson had previously made it to the US women's artistic gymnastics squad for the 2024 Paris Olympics as an alternate. She currently trains at the World Champions Center in Spring, Texas, alongside Olympic champion gymnasts Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles. The World Champions Center is currently owned by Biles' adoptive parents, Ronald and Nellie Biles.

About the author
Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey

Twitter icon

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Animesh Pandey
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications