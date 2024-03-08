Eugene Amo-Dadzie signs deal with Nike ahead of outdoor events

Eugene Amo-Dadzie, colloquially called the world's fastest accountant, recently signed a pro contract with NIKE ahead of the Paris Olympics and the outdoor season. The 31-year-old had captured attention in the racing world of Britain after the 2023 British Indoor Athletics Championships.

Eugene Amo Dadzie was not even a professional till the age of 26 when he won the bronze medal in the Championships finishing just behind Jeremiah Azu and Reece Prescod. This labeled him as the world's fastest accountant because of his sole qualification as a chartered accountant besides being an athlete.

In Graz, Austria in 2023 Eugene Amo-Dadzie broke the 10-second barrier for the first time as he clocked 9.93 seconds for 100m. This put him fourth on Britian's all-time list of fastest runners. At that time, the 31-year-old didn't have any sponsorships. In an interview with BBC Sport, Amo Dadzie said:

"If you know anyone at Nike, Adidas, New Balance, Puma, Asics or anywhere else then send them my way."

It seems that his call was heard, as the sports apparel giant NIKE has signed the athlete. The signing amount and the tenure of the deal remain undisclosed, with the post announcing the deal with the caption "From 9-5 to 9.9", referring to his shift from a 9-5 worker to an athlete.

"The World’s Fastest Accountant has signed a professional contract with Nike ahead of the outdoor season!!!"

The story of Eugene Amo-Dadzie

Eugene Amo-Dadzie has been quick ever since his university days. However, due to academics, he didn't prioritize athletics as a career despite having thought of joining the Athletics team during his time at the University of Nottingham.

He finally decided to make his way into athletics in 2018, when he did his first training session at the Woodford Green Athletics Club. Within one year of this, Eugene Amo-Dadzie reached the semi-finals of the British Championships, racing against the likes of Adam Gemili and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey. One of his best performances came in Austria when he set the arena on fire in an entirely windless environment.

Speaking about this to the BBC, Amo-Dadzie said:

"I got a really good reaction, a really good start and then it was like 'Do not let your foot off the gas. I got into my upright running and I felt like I was flying. I leaned towards the line, looked over, saw the time began with a nine, and went crazy. I just went mad."

Despite being such a prolific athlete, Eugene Amo-Dadzie still calls himself an accountant who is involved in the discipline of track and field.