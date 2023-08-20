Recce Prescod has accused the UK Athletics of "emotional blackmail" after pulling out of the UK men's 4x100m relay team in the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Prescod exited the team at the last minute owing to an injury caused during the relay training three weeks ago. Prescod was a part of the men's relay-winning team at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene.

In an interview with The Guardian, he stated that he suffered the injury in his hip while training with the squad last month.

“I had to see the doctor, get an injection, and it messed up my training in preparation for this,” said Prescod.

Expand Tweet

He stated he was told his reputation would suffer and accused the UK Athletics of black mailing. But Prescod also assured there is still some scope for settlement.

“I was like: ‘I don’t want to let down the country.’ And they were like: ‘You know your reputation is going to be ruined if you do this .. and the media after this is not going to be a good place,'" said Prescod “The dust needs to settle for a little bit,” he said. “Because some of the conversations that I had weren’t necessarily the most pleasant. It kind of felt a little bit like emotional blackmail," he accused the UK athletics.

Recce Prescod said that he spoke to the team members and apologized to them for withdrawing, but he took the decision to avoid further injury.

“There was a lot of pressure from the federation. It’s not that I didn’t want to be part of the team. I love the boys. Me and the boys get along. But I didn’t want to risk hurting myself, "said Precos. I“I’ve spoken to the boys. I’ve apologized to them and said that ‘I never want to let you guys down. I don’t want you to paint me as the bad guy.’"

Recce Prescod made his way to the men's 100m semi-finals

Recce Prescod celebrates after winning bronze in men's 4x100m at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon

Recce Prescod competed in heat four for the men's 100m in Budapest. The British sprinter finished third with a time of 10.14 seconds securing a lane for the semi-final.

Prescod will be seen competing in the 100m semi-finals held on Day 2 i.e. August 20, 2023, in the afternoon session. Prescod will be seen competing against his teammates from Great Britain including Zharnel Hughes and Eugene Amo-Dadzie in Budapest.