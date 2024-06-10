European Athletics Championships 2024 Results: Dina Asher-Smith tops women's 100m sprint | Day 3

The third day of the European Athletics Championships saw plenty of action, as athletes from across the continent vied for gold. Amid that, a particularly strong performance came in the women's 100m, as World Champion and Olympic medalist Dina Asher-Smith clinched gold.

For Asher-Smith, this marks her return to the top after a shaky few years as she claims her first major championship in five years. Britain's fastest woman was the only one yesterday to dip under the 11-second mark, clocking 10.99. Right in her tail to round out the podium were Ewa Swoboda and Zaynab Dosso with their 11.03.

Before Dina Asher-Smith’s heroics in the 100m, Britain had won its first gold of the European Athletics Championships 2024 in the women's half marathon. The team of Calli Hauger-Thackery, Abbie Donnelly, Clara Evans and Lauren McNeil clocked a 3:29:01 for the win.

Trending

Elsewhere, in the women's high jump, Ukraine got to see their first top-of-the-podium finish at the European Athletics Championships when Yaroslava Mahuchikh stormed to gold. The World Champion was the only one in the field to clear the 2m mark. Joining her on the podium were Angelina Topić and Iryna Gerashchenko.

European Athletics Championships: Full results from day 3

Here are the full results from day three of the European Athletics Championships:

Men's half marathon

1. Italy - 3:03:34

2. Israel - 3:04:09

3. Germany - 3:05:33

4. Spain - 3:06:44

5. Belgium - 3:08:50

6. Norway - 3:11:29

7. France - 3:11:48

8. Switzerland - 3:14:08

Women's half marathon

1. Great Britain - 3:29:01

2. Germany - 3:31:59

3. Spain - 3:33:16

4. France - 3:33:17

5. Italy - 3:35:21

6. Romania - 3:35:28

7. Portugal -3:37:16

8. Poland - 3:38:03

Women's high jump

1. Yaroslava Mahuchikh - 2.01m

2. Angelina Topić - 1.97m

3. Iryna Gerashchenko - 1.95

4. Mirela Demireva - 1.93m

5. Ella Junnila - 1.93m

6. Morgan Lake - 1.90m

6. Nawal Meniker - 1.90m

8. Imke Onnen - 1.90m

Women's triple jump

1. Ana Peleteiro-Compaoré - 14.85m

2. Tuğba Danişmaz - 14.57m

3. Ilionis Guillaume - 14.43m

4. Aleksandra Nacheva - 14.35m

5. Diana Ana Maria Ion - 14.23m

6. Gabriela Petrova - 14.16m

7. Neja Filipić - 14.12m

8. Dariya Derkach - 14.03m

Men's hammer throw

1. Wojciech Nowicki - 80.95m

2. Bence Halász - 80.49m

3. Mykhaylo Kokhan - 80.18m

4. Merlin Hummel - 79.25m

5. Yann Chaussinand - 78.37m

6. Paweł Fajdek - 77.50m

7. Eivind Henriksen - 76.51m

8. Matija Gregurić - 75.47m

Women's 3,000m steeplechase

1. Alice Finot - 9:16.22

2. Gesa Felicitas Krause - 9:18.06

3. Elizabeth Bird - 9:18.39

4. Stella Rutto - 9:22.36

5. Luiza Gega - 9:22.92

6. Ilona Mononen - 9:23.28

7. Alicja Konieczek - 9:23.28

8. Carolina Robles - 9:23.75

Men's 800m

1. Gabriel Tual - 1:44.87

2. Mohamed Attaoui - 1:45.20

3. Catalin Tecuceanu - 1:45.40

4. Álvaro De Arriba - 1:45.64

5. Andreas Kramer - 1:45.70

6. Adrián Ben - 1:46.54

7. Elliot Giles - 1:47.06

8. Ole Jakob Solbu - 1:51.33

Women's 1500m

1. Ciara Mageean - 4:04.66

2. Georgia Bell - 4:05.33

3. Agathe Guillemot - 4:05.69

4. Esther Guerrero - 4:06.03

5. Jemma Reekie - 4:06.17

6. Marta Pérez - 4:06.32

7. Sarah Healy - 4:06.77

8. Salomé Afonso - 4:06.80

Women's 100m

1. Dina Asher-Smith - 10.99

2. Ewa Swoboda - 11.03

3. Zaynab Dosso - 11.03

4. Patrizia Van Der Weken - 11.04

5. Gina Lückenkemper - 11.07

6. Gémima Joseph - 11.08

7. Amy Hunt - 11.15

8. Mujinga Kambundji - 11.15

European Athletics Championships: Dina Asher-Smith on her return to the top

For Dina Asher-Smith, this victory at the European Athletics Championships is redemption in its truest form. After her 2019 World Championships gold in the 200m, the Brit has struggled to maintain that form, dealing with the pandemic and then a hamstring tear.

Speaking on winning her first major gold medal since 2019, Asher-Smith told The Guardian,

“I didn’t panic in my running. But my head was a different story. We have worked really hard on my technique, my mechanics, my top end speed. And I was very grateful for that today. That’s not normally my style of race.”

“I’m in a great place, but when you’ve got a few new things to get your head round sometimes it does take a little bit of time. Overall I’m really happy that I’m six to eight months into a new setup and I’m here putting together performances like this back to back.”

After this victory at the European Athletics Championships, Asher-Smith will now likely turn her focus to the UK Athletics Championships scheduled on June 29th and 30th, as she attempts to make it to her third consecutive Games.