European Athletics Championships 2024: Schedule, order of events, where to watch and more

The 2024 European Athletics Championships is one of the major tournaments to watch out for in 2024 which is slated to take center stage before the Paris Olympics. The 26th edition of the European Athletics Championships is scheduled from June 7 to 12 in Rome, Italy.

Rome will be hosting the European Athletics Championships for the second time, having served as the host of the event 50 years ago in 1974. The athletes will not only compete to be crowned as European champions but will also aim to secure their berth for the 2024 Paris Olympics by achieving qualification standards.

Many prominent athletes from all over Europe including Femke Bol, Armand Duplantis, Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Karsten Warholm, Miltiadis Tentoglou, Gianmarco Tamberi, Lamont Marcell Jacobs and Yaroslava Mahuchikh among others will be participating in the European Athletics Championships.

Schedule for the 2024 European Athletics Championships

Let’s now look at the schedule and order of events for the European Athletics Championships. The timings for the European Athletics Championships are in local time.

Friday, June 7

09:35 - Men's Discus Throw Qualification A

09:40 - Women's 100m Hurdles Heptathlon

10:03 - Women's Shot Put Qualification A + B

10:10 - Women's 100m Hurdles Round 1

10:40 - Men's 110m Hurdles Round 1

10:55 - Men's Discus Throw Qualification B

11:10 - Women's Triple Jump Qualification A + B

11:35 - Women's High Jump Heptathlon A + B

11:45 - Women's 1500m Round 1

12:15 - Women's Discus Throw Qualification A

12:20 - Men's 800m Round 1

12:55 - Men's Long Jump Qualification A + B

13:05 - Women's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1

13:35 - Women's Discus Throw Qualification B

18:35 - Women's 20km Walk Final

18:40 - Women's Shot Put Heptathlon A + B

19:55 - Men's Shot Put Qualification A + B

20:30 - Men's High Jump Qualification A + B

21:00 - Men's Discus Throw Final

21:10 - Men's 100m Round 1

21:33 - Women's Shot Put Final

21:45 - Women's 200m Heptathlon

22:20 - Mixed 4x400m Relay Final

22:40 - Women's 5000m Final

Saturday, June 8

10:05 - Men's Hammer Throw Qualification A

10:10 - Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1

10:40 - Women's Pole Vault Qualification A + B

10:50 - Women's 100m Round 1

11:30 - Men's Hammer Throw Qualification B

11:45 - Men's 400m Round 1

12:10 - Women's Long Jump Heptathlon A + B

12:20 - Women's 400m Round 1

18:00 - Men's 20km Walk Final

18:20 - Women's Javelin Throw Heptathlon A

19:35 - Women's Javelin Throw Heptathlon B

19:50 - Men's 800m Semifinals

20:06 - Men's Long Jump Final

20:12 - Women's 100m Hurdles Semifinals

20:38 - Men’s 110m Hurdles Semifinals

21:02 - Men's Shot Put Final

21:10 - Men's 100m Semifinals

21:37 - Women's Discus Throw Final

21:43 - Women's 800m Heptathlon Final

22:08 - Women's 100m Hurdles Final

22:18 - Men's 110m Hurdles Final

22:28 - Men's 5000m Final

22:53 - Men's 100m Final

Sunday, June 9

Femke Bol will be competing at the 2024 European Athletics Championships (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

09:00 - Men's Half Marathon Final

09:30 - Women's Half Marathon Final

10:05 - Women's Hammer Throw Qualification A

10:45 - Men's Triple Jump Qualification A + B

11:30 - Women's Hammer Throw Qualification B

11:35 - Men's High Jump Qualification A + B

11:50 - Men's 200m Round 1

12:40 - Women's 400m Hurdles Round 1

13:20 - Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1

20:05 - Women's 400m Semifinals

20:28 - Women's High Jump Final

20:38 - Men's 400m Semifinals

21:04 - Women's Triple Jump Final

21:10 - Men's Hammer Throw Final

21:13 - Women's 100m Semifinals

21:39 - Men's 200m Semifinals

22:04 - Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final

22:27 - Men's 800m Final

22:40 - Women's 1500m Final

22:53 - Women's 100m Final

Monday, June 10

10:05 - Men's 100m Decathlon

10:18 - Men's Pole Vault Qualification A + B

10:25 - Women's Javelin Throw Qualification A

10:35 - Women's 200m Round 1

11:05 - Men's Long Jump Decathlon A + B

11:20 - Men's 1500m Round 1

11:45 - Women's Javelin Throw Qualification B

11:50 - Women's 800m Round 1

12:40 - Men's 400m Hurdles Semifinals

13:05 - Men's Shot Put Decathlon A + B

13:15 - Women's 400m Hurdles Semifinals

19:30 - Men's High Jump Decathlon A + B

20:15 - Women's Pole Vault Final

21:05 - Women's 200m Semifinals

21:33 - Women's Hammer Throw Final

21:40 - Men's 400m Final

21:50 - Women's 400m Final

22:00 - Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final

22:20 - Men's 400m Decathlon

22:50 - Men's 200m Final

Tuesday, June 11

09:35 - Men's 110m Hurdles Decathlon

10:10 - Women's 800m Semifinals

10:30 - Men's Discus Throw Decathlon A

10:35 - Women's Long Jump Qualification A + B

10:45 - Men's 4x400m Relay Round 1

11:15 - Women's 4x400m Relay Round 1

11:35 - Men's Discus Throw Decathlon B

11:55 - Men's Pole Vault Decathlon A

12:00 - Men's 4x100m Relay Round 1

12:30 - Women's 4x100m Relay Round 1

13:00 - Men's Javelin Throw Qualification A

13:10 - Men's Pole Vault Decathlon B

14:25 - Men's Javelin Throw Qualification B

19:05 - Men's Javelin Throw Decathlon A

19:50 - Women's 10,000m Race B

20:15 - Men's Javelin Throw Decathlon B

20:35 - Men's High Jump Final

20:55 - Men's Triple Jump Final

21:05 - Men's 400m Hurdles Final

21:18 - Women's 400m Hurdles Final

21:30 - Women's 10,000m Final

21:36 - Women's Javelin Throw Final

22:25 - Men's 1500m Decathlon Final

22:53 - Women's 200m Final

Wednesday, June 12

20:12 - Men’s 10,000m Race B

20:20 - Men's Pole Vault Final

20:28 - Men's Javelin Throw Final

20:54 - Women's Long Jump Final

21:05 - Women's 4x400m Relay Final

21:17 - Men's 4x400m Relay Final

21:28 - Women's 800m Final

21:44 - Men's 10,000m Final

22:26 - Men's 1500m Final

22:40 - Women's 4x100m Relay Final

22:50 - Men's 4x100m Relay Final

How and where to watch the 2024 European Athletics Championships?

The 2024 European Athletics Championships will be streamed live on BBC iPlayer, their website and app.