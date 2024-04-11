"Looking forward to it"- Femke Bol ready to defend the European 400m title in Rome

400m world record holder Femke Bol has been in sensational form since the start of 2024, and the Dutch athlete is looking to make the most of it. She has expressed her readiness to defend the European Championship title in the 400m hurdles when the games headline the track and field arena from June 7-12.

After winning a silver medal in the 400m hurdles at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene, Bol took the European Championships 2022 by storm, clinching three gold medals in the process. She secured the 400m flat, 400m hurdles, and 4x400m relay titles in record times.

Bol won the 400m sprint in 49.44s which stood as the fastest time at European Championships since 1984. The 24-year-old clocked 52.67s for the hurdles event, and delivered a 48.52s split for the 4x400m relay team. With three golds, Femke became the only 6th-ever Dutch athlete to achieve the feat.

After the European Championships 2022, the World Champion has only bettered herself. She is the second fastest woman of all time in the 400m hurdles, and for the 400m sprint, breaking the record twice in 2024. With the European Championships 2024 less than two months away, the 24-year-old is ready to defend her crown in Rome.

Speaking to European Athletics in an interview, Femke Bol expressed that she loved Rome, and was looking forward to the title defense in the iconic city. She expressed:

“I’m really looking forward to it. I always love Rome. I had one of my first Diamond Leagues there in COVID times. There was this huge stadium and just two people I think in the crowd because it wasn’t allowed"

Bol stated that she was looking to test herself over the 400m hurdles which she hasn't competed at in 2024 yet.

"It will be nice to be able to test myself also over the 400m hurdles", she added.

Femke Bol breaks her 400m short track world record twice in two months

World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024 - Day Three

Femke Bol started her 2024 season in Metz on February 3, winning the 400m open title in a meeting record of 49.69s. A week later, she clocked 49.63s, the fourth fastest timing of all time.

Bol, who already held the world record with 49.26s, clocked 49.24s at the Dutch Indoor Championships 2024 to better the personal best timing. However, she didn't stop there. The 24-year-old further improved the world record of 49.17s at the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024 in Glasgow.

When asked whether she was competing in the 400m short track event at the European Championships as well, Bol replied that it would be too much for her right now, indicating she didn't want to get tired before the Olympics.

“I won’t do a double of 400m and 400m hurdles because that is too much right now,” she told European Athletics.