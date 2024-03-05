Femke Bol was once again the center of attention as her voice in a post-race interview drew similarities with the American cartoon character Mickey Mouse. She was talking about her record-breaking triumph at the 2024 World Indoor Championships, and after sprinting the fastest, a change in the pitch of her voice was spotted by a fan and went viral over the Internet.

The Dutch runner entered the World Championships with a world record of 49.24s in the 400m but blew past the timing again in Glasgow on Saturday (March 2). She clocked 49.17s to lift the world title, followed by her teammate Lieke Klaver at second in 50.16s.

Expressing her happiness in a post-race interview with BBC Sport, she said:

"It was amazing. It was such a strong race."

However, as Bol spoke more about the race, a drop in the pitch of her voice could be noticed. A fan spotted the change and drew a comparison with Mickey Mouse.

"I swear if you close your eyes, you could convince yourself Mickey Mouse has just broken the 400m indoor world record for Netherlands…", they commented.

The post gained attraction in no time on X (formerly Twitter) and drew mixed reactions from the track and field community. A fan found the comparison equally hilarious and accurate and commented:

"Bro I closed my eyes and was crying by the end (laughing emojis), that's so accurate"

One of the users, however, wasn't pleased with the replies and called it 'rude' to make fun of Femke Bol. They wrote:

"Bit rude, she’s one of the nicest athletes around and an example to us all; she deserves better than being made fun of"

Here are some more reactions:

Femke Bol breaks the 400m indoor world record twice in two weeks

World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024 - Femke Bol breaks 400m world record once again

It's been a dream start to the Olympic year for Femke Bol as she continues to better her timing in the 400m sprints. The Dutch runner started the season with 49.69s in Metz at the start of February, and two weeks later, broke her world record of 49.26s set in the 2023 Dutch National Championships.

Bol defended her 400m National title at the 2024 Dutch National Championships on February 18 and clocked 49.24s to breeze past her previous best. It marked the sixth time the Olympic medalist clocked under the 50s, and soon enough, she made it seven.

The World Champion clocked 49.17 seconds to extend her world record once again on March 2 in Glasgow. And as the Paris Olympics draw close, the 24-year-old could very likely beat her timing again.