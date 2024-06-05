European Athletics Championships 2024: Top head-to-head battles to watch out for ft. Jakob Ingebrigtsen vs Isaac Nader

As the European Athletics Championships 2024 are all set to commence in a few days, the head-to-head battles among the various events of the tournament are brewing up. The event scheduled in Rome will also decide the Olympic journey of various high-profile athletes.

Various former winners of the event such as Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Femke Bol will feature in the tournament in Rome. On the other hand, various young talents such as Isaac Nader will also grace the European Athletics Championships 2024.

With all this stated, let's explore more about the top head-to-head battles for the 2024 edition of the European Athletics Championships.

European Athletics Championships 2024: Top battles to keep an eye on

Jakob Ingebrigtsen vs Isaac nader

Two-time World Championships gold medalist, Jakob Ingebrigtsen will be one of the top athletes to watch out for in the Men's 1500m event of the European Athletics Championships. The Norwegian has had a superb season so far with a silver in the Prefontaine Classic meet and a gold at the Oslo Diamond League meet. He will also be looking to clinch gold for the third consecutive time in the 1500m event in Rome.

However, his battle with the 24-year-old Portuguese athlete Isaac Nader will be a sight to savor especially with Ingebrigtsen's arch-rival, Josh Kerr absence from the Championship. Nader has been impressive so far in his career with a silver last year at the European Games and will look to stage a good fight against the the Norwegian.

Marcel Jacobs vs Jeremiah Azu

Two-time Olympic gold medalist, Marcell Jacobs will be up against the 23-year-old Welsh sprinter, Jeremiah Azu in the Men's 100m event of the European Championships in Rome. The event will be a crucial one for the reigning 100m Olympic champion to meet the qualifying standards for the Olympics.

While on the other hand, Azu has already breached the 10s mark this season at the True Athletics Classics in which he touched the finishing line in just 9.97 seconds. Thus, the battle between these two talented athletes will surely be one of the top head-to-head battles to watch out for in Rome.

Femke Bol vs Cathelijn Peeters

2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Femke Bol will lock horns with Catehlijn Peeters in the Women's 400m Hurdles event in Rome. Bol made a superb comeback to the 400m Hurdles discipline this season at the recently concluded Stockholm Diamond League where she won the event by registering a run time of just 53.07 seconds. She will look to continue this same form and momentum at the European Championships in Rome.

However, she will face strong competition from the likes of Peeters who has been one of the seasoned campaigners when it comes to Women's hurdles and relays. Peeters won a silver last year at the European games and will look to go one step ahead of that feat in Rome.

Daryll neita vs Mujinga Kambundji

Two World Championships medalists, Daryll Neita and Mujinga Kambundji take centre stage in the Women's 200m event of the European Athletics Championships. Both Neita and Kambundji are fairly experienced and have proved their prowess at various global tournaments in the past. The battle between these two strong competitors will be surely one not to miss for the fans.

Catalin Tecuceanu vs Yania Maziane

Catalin Tecuceanu and Yania Mazaine's battle in the Men's 800m event of the Championships will also be one to watch out for especially with the prowess both the young athletes have shown in recent years.

With the defending champion, Mariano Garcia absent from the event in Rome, Tecuceanu and Maziane will have a great opportunity to prove their mettle in global stage.