Femke Bol excited for her 400m hurdles season opener at Stockholm Diamond League

Femke Bol is all set to run her 400m hurdles Olympic season opener at the Stockholm Diamond League after an outstanding indoor season. The Dutch athlete broke her 400m indoor world record once again at the World Indoor Championships held in Glasgow in March this year. Moreover, Bol anchored her 4x400m relay team to World Indoor Championship glory as well.

After a remarkable indoor season, the Dutch athlete went back to training mode to gear up for the outdoor season as well as her signature 400m hurdles event, keeping the Paris Olympic Games in sight.

She recently took to Instagram to share her excitement for her first 400m hurdles event of the year at the upcoming Stockholm Diamond League with an image of herself.

"Back in beautiful Stockholm. 400m hurdles Season opener tomorrow," she captioned the image.

Femke Bol expresses excitement for the Stockholm Diamond League

Her rival Sydney Mclaughlin-Levrone opened her 400m hurdles campaign this season at the Edwin Moses Legends Meet earlier this week, clocking the world lead with 52.40s. With such an incredible performance by the American, anticipation among fans is at an all-time high.

Femke Bol opens up on plan for her season opener

Bol during World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024 while running the 4x400 m relay - Day Two

Femke Bol won the bronze medal in 400m hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics. The Dutch athlete will be eager to better the color of her medal at the Paris Olympics. With the Games just two months away, the build-up events are crucial for athletes to analyze and assess their performance as well as to get accustomed to the competition atmosphere.

Bol opened up on her plans at a pre-match press conference at the Stockholm Diamond League.

"The first one is always a bit feeling how it goes. You never run a 400m hurdles in training so you have to see how the stride is exactly going. So, think I just would like to have a smooth race and see how this is going, and then we just build from the first race. You start to feel how it is really in a race," she said.

With Femke Bol running her season opener at the Stockholm Diamond League, it would set the pace for an incredible showdown and a tough fight at the upcoming Paris Olympics between Sydney Mclaughlin-Levrone and Bol.