"Every time I travel, they harras me" - Gabby Thomas claims she's being followed by 'hostile men' at airports across the country

Gabby Thomas claimed that she is being harassed by a group of middle-aged men at airports and is now afraid to travel alone. The three-time medalist is coming off an incredible year and is preparing to defend her 200m title at the 2025 World Championships.

Thomas revealed her distress in a TikTok video on Tuesday and said that a group of men had been following and harassing her at airports across the country. The two-time Olympian said she is asked to sign stacks of photos, and if she rejects, the men become "hostile and aggressive".

"At this point every time I travel, these men, it's 3-6 of them, middle-aged, they are gonna show up and harass me," said Thomas. "It doesn't matter what city. They've come when I was traveling to and from Chicago, they've come when I'm traveling to and from Miami. And they have my flight information."

The 28-year-old revealed having encounters with the group both in and outside the airports and is afraid they might be stalking her and have her flight information.

"What scares me is that they have my flight information even when I don't even know what time I'm flying out sometimes — I don't tell anyone my flight information," Gabby Thomas said.

Thomas has even confronted two men at the Chicago O'Hare International Airport and shared a video of the incident on her TikTok handle. However, as she confronts the person and loudly says they are stalking her, the man pulls over his hood and walks away from the camera.

Thomas asked her followers for advice, and many suggested she report it to the police. The 28-year-old seemingly agreed to do so.

Gabby Thomas won three gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics

38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards - Gabby Thomas arrives (Source: Getty)

Gabby Thomas put together arguably the best season of her career in 2024, and alongside winning two gold medals at the World Athletics Relays, she won an impressive three at the Paris Olympics.

Thomas became the first American athlete to win the 200m Olympic title since Allyson Felix at the London Olympics. She defeated the 100m Olympic champion Julien Alfred comfortably in the finals, running 21.83s for her maiden Olympic gold medal.

The 28-year-old ran third legs for Team USA in the 4x100m and 4x400m relays to win two more gold medals before earning a second-place finish at the Athlos NYC. Thomas made her Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, winning a silver medal in the women's 4x100m relay and a bronze in the 200m.

