Trinity Rodman debunks popular notion involving father Dennis Rodman, says her mother should be the one to get credit instead

Trinity Rodman, daughter of legendary basketball player Dennis Rodman, recently addressed the common misconception about her athleticism. While many attributed her speed and quickness to her father's renowned athletic prowess, the 22-year-old soccer player attributed her physical ability to her mother's significant influence.

Trinity Rodman, who currently plays for Washington Spirit, has had a complicated relationship with her father, who is among the best basketball players ever.

In episode 1 of "For the Win NWSL," released on Prime Video, Trinity Rodman stated how deeply her mother Michelle impacted her life and athleticism in the light of her complicated relationship with her father.

"It's like crazy to see someone in yourself, someone that you don't even talk to," Rodman said. "Like, me and my mom will forever be close. She just does everything for me and she is my number one supporter through it all."

"Everyone thinks that I'm like, fast because of my dad and I like correct people. I'm like 'No, my mom was the fast one.' But my dad was athletic as hell. I'm quick and I'm fast becasue of my mom, so I just wanna shout that out," she added.

"I was so mad' - When Trinity Rodman opened up on father Dennis showing up for her match unannounced

Trinity Rodman #2 of the Washington Spirit with her father Dennis Rodman (Image Source: Getty)

Just a few months back, Trinity Rodman spoke about being angry on her father showing up unannounced to a playoff game she played in back in 2021. Speaking on the "Call her Daddy" podcast, the soccer player said:

"The whistle blew and I was so mad, like, 'You took this happy moment from me. You f---ed with my head again. I think after that was when I lost hope of ever getting him back. It was just like, he's popping in whenever he's going to be on a camera." (via espn.in)

"Even at that game, I don't think it was for me, I think he wanted to have a good conscience and then be like, 'Headline, Dennis Rodman showed up to his daughter's game,'" she added.

Trinity Rodman has had a pretty decent soccer career so far, having won the NWSL Championship with Washington Spirit in 2021, the year when she was adjudged NWSL Rookie of the Year and U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year.

The 22-year-old has played 46 matches so far for the US Women's National Team, scoring ten goals. Her best achievement with the national team so far was winning gold at the Paris Olympics, where she scored three goals, including the winner in their quarterfinal against Japan.

