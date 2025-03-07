Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman drop cryptic messages hours apart with identical music choice to send the internet gaga

Ben Shelton and soccer star Trinity Rodman recently dropped cryptic messages just hours apart. Both athletes used identical music for their clips, sending the internet into a frenzy.

Shelton is presently in Indian Wells for the 2025 BNP Paribas Open. The American is the tournament’s 11th seed and begins his campaign in the second round on Saturday, March 8. He has kicked off his training sessions at the Masters 1000 event, taking the court with the likes of Jack Draper.

Ben Shelton also participated in the Tie Break Tens exhibition event on March 4 where he and partner Emma Navarro were the defending champions. The pair, however, fell short in the semifinals this time, losing to eventual champions Taylor Fritz and Elena Rybakina.

Amid his off days at the venue, Shelton shared a seemingly flirty post on TikTok, teasing his fans with a coded message.

"T****** wsp with u," he captioned his clip, with Jorjiana and GloRilla’s “ILBB2” rap song playing in the background.

Hours later, Trinity Rodman created a massive buzz as she shared a surprisingly similar TikTok, with “ILBB2” playing. The fellow 22-year-old seemingly responded to Ben Shelton’s clip as the caption read:

" _ _ _ wassup w you."

Neither player has addressed the cryptic TikTok posts.

Check the videos below:

Trinity Rodman, the daughter of former American basketball player Dennis Rodman, plays soccer for Washington Spirit at the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). She also competes for the United States national team and was part of the country’s Paris Olympic gold-winning squad.

Ben Shelton recently featured in Vogue

Ben Shelton pictured with Emma Navarro at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells - Image Source: Getty

Ben Shelton recently turned model as he posed for a photoshoot with Vogue, featuring in their latest March issue. He oozed style in monochrome stills, sporting street casual looks. In his interview with the fashion magazine, the American opened up about his journey so far as a tennis player.

Shelton, a former NCAA champion, turned pro at the tail end of 2022. Just months later, he produced a magical run to the quarterfinals in Melbourne—a personal best at Grand Slams at the time, which he has since bettered by reaching the semifinals at the 2023 US Open and the 2025 Australian Open.

In these two years, the 22-year-old also clinched two career titles—his first came at the ATP 500 in Tokyo in 2023, and his most recent win was on the claycourts of Houston in 2024.

"I wasn’t really supposed to be this great player. And so to get to top 20 in the world within two years of playing college tennis? That’s something that I don’t take for granted," Ben Shelton said in the interview.

The American, who is chasing bigger goals, added:

"It’s tough to be a finished product by 18 if you start at 12—but I’m not a finished product."

He also revealed at the time that he is prioritizing his career over being in a relationship. Shelton previously dated track-and-field athlete Anna Hall. The pair, however, called time on their relationship a couple of years ago.

"I have enough responsibilities on my plate right now," Shelton said. "I'm just trying to figure out me."

At the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Ben Shelton is bidding for a maiden Masters 1000 title. He faces either Marione Navone or compatriot Learner Tien for a spot in the second round.

