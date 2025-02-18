Dennis Rodman's daughter Trinity Rodman shares nostalgic three-word reaction to eye-catching pink hairstyle during Olympics

Trinity Rodman is a trailblazing athlete, just like her father. The daughter of the five-time champion and NBA legend Dennis Rodman is an accomplished soccer player with signature styles of her own. On Tuesday, Trinity posted a throwback to her Instagram story of her pink hairstyle during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Rodman, who plays as a forward for the Washington Spirit of the NWSL and the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team, rocked jumbo-sized pink braids as Team USA made a run for their fifth gold medal at the tournament. The post Trinity uploaded to her story was from the FIFA Women's World Cup account on Instagram, which posted a collection of throwback hairstyles from various players over the years.

Rodman captioned her story with: "Take me back."

Trinity Rodman's Instagram Story - Source: @trinity_rodman

Trinity's caption reflects how she misses her iconic look and the gold-medal run she went on with the national team last summer.

"What is wrong with that Psycho?": Dennis Rodman on feeling scapegoated in time with the Bulls

Dennis Rodman is one of the most polarizing players in NBA history. During his playing days, his reputation as the ultimate hustle guy and prolific rebounder was only matched by his frequent outbursts, on-court fights and attacks on the media. The legacy his career has left behind is that of an ultimate winner and one marred with controversy.

Rodman spoke about an incident where he felt scapegoated early into his tenure with the Chicago Bulls. It occurred in 1996, during his first season with the Bulls, in a particularly chippy game versus the New Jersey Nets.

With 1:31 remaining in the first quarter and after just 10 minutes of playing time, Rodman was ejected from the game following two quick technical fouls. Rodman briefly tried to plead his case to referee Ted Bernhardt, but after Bernhardt didn't budge, Rodman headbutted him above the left eye out of frustration.

Rodman quickly received a six-game suspension and a $20,000 fine. The media lambasted Rodman for his actions and felt the punishment wasn't sufficient. However, in Rodman's eyes, he was unfairly criticized due to his past playing with the "Bad Boy" Pistons.

"They're making me a mark man where any little thing I do is a problem," Rodman said. "And tomorrow people are going to black and white, 'Oh, he's done it again, he's at it again, what is wrong with that Psycho?'"

Rodman added: "They don't understand, though, I'm not crazy. I know exactly what's going on."

Dennis Rodman expressed his frustration at what he viewed as a one-sided portrayal of the incident and his character as a whole.

