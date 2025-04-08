"Everything I had ever dreamt of"- Ariarne Titmus makes her feelings clear on career's best moment

Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus has revealed what the best moment of her career has been so far. The 24-year-old is regarded as one of the best swimmers in the world, and last competed at the Paris Olympics in 2024 where she won two gold medals in the Women's 400m freestyle and the 4x200m freestyle relay.

Titmus took to Instagram to announce that she would be doing a Q&A with fans, inviting anyone to ask her questions on the app. The Aussie was asked numerous questions, with one of them being what the best moment of her career has been so far.

She revealed it was when she won the gold medal in the 400m at the Tokyo Olympics, writing:

"There are so many moments it's so hard to choose! But, winning my first Olympic gold in the 400 in Tokyo will stick with me as the moment that changed my life. Everything I had ever dreamt of as a little girl came true in that moment," Ariarne Titmus on Instagram

Indeed, Titmus has a range of moments to choose from, notably winning gold at the 2019 World Championships in the 400m, where she ended prominent American swimmer Katie Ledecky's six-year unbeaten streak in the event.

She has also broken multiple world records, including breaking the long-course world record in the women's 200m freestyle with a time of 1:52.23, at the Australian Swimming Trials in 2024.

A look back at Ariarne Titmus' performance at Tokyo Olympics

Ariarne Titmus with her silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 - (Image via Getty)

After revealing that winning the gold medal in the 400m freestyle at Tokyo 2020 was the biggest moment of her career, take a look at what made Ariarne Titmus' performances so special in Tokyo.

The Aussie managed to grab not just one, but two gold medals in Tokyo, also managing to win a gold medal at the Women's 200m freestyle event. She also won a silver medal in the 800m freestyle, as well as a bronze medal in the 4x200m freestyle relay.

She swam the 200m freestyle with a time of 1:53:50, which became the Olympic record at the time, defeating Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong and Penny Oleksiak of Canada.

Titmus notably also defeated Katie Ledecky in the 200m and 400m events, making her performances even better as she competed against one of the world's elite swimmers.

