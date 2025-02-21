Ex-Husker Merritt Beason makes feelings known on one of her favorite things about Nebraska and Atlanta Vibe fanbase

Former Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball player Merritt Beason recently expressed her feelings for the Nebraska fanbase. Beason, who concluded her stint with the Huskers, also captained the volleyball side for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Following her time with Cornhuskers, Beason joined the Atlanta Vibe where she received ample support from the fans. She has expressed her gratitude to the volleyball fans on several occasions and made a special mention of them during her recent interview with USA Volleyball.

Beason shared that she is grateful to the fans who come to the stadiums to watch her team and her play. She also mentioned that the special fact she likes about the Nebraska and Atlanta Vibe fans is that they take these players as individuals and not just as professional athletes. She said (via USA Volleyball YouTube)

"I just think for all volleyball fans and supporters out there, just like thank you for buying into all these athletes and all these leagues and people are trying to do and just thank you for the constant support," Beason told USA Volleyball [32:30 onwards]

"I know one of my favorite things about the Nebraska fan base and now the Atlanta Vibe fan base that I've been a part of is just everyone truly cares about us as individuals and I think and that's something that's really special in the sport of volleyball is people are buying into us as people and not just athletes," she added further.

Beason recently played a role during Atlanta Vibe's clash against Indy Ignites on Thursday (Feb 20). She managed four kills and two digs as her side lost 1-3 at the Fishers Event Center.

Merritt Beason shares her thoughts about competing in the PVF All-Star match

Beason at the Amalie Arena in Florida (Image via: Getty Images)

Beason expressed her feelings about being a part of the 2025 PVF All-Star match. Several other Atlanta Vibe teammates of Beason such as Leah Edmond and Khori Louis will be participating in this match scheduled on Saturday (Feb 22).

In a recent interview, Beason expressed her excitement about playing in the first PVF All-Star match alongside the best players of this league. She said (via 11Alive.com):

"It's an honor to be a part of the first All-Star match and just continuing to be a part of these stepping stones in growing vollleyball is obviously and big honor but is also cool to be able to compete alongside the best girls in the league," Beason was quoted as saying by 11Alive

Beason will be playing in Team Shondell on Saturday. On the other hand, Edmond and Morgan Hentz have been included in Team Collier from the Vibe roster.

