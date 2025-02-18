Ex-Nebraska volleyball player Merritt Beason reacts to support from fans cheering her on during Atlanta Vibe-Indy Ignite clash

Former Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball player Merritt Beason expressed her feelings for the fans who came to watch and support her during her game. This comes just a day after her pro side, Atlanta Vibe clinched a 3-2 victory against Indy Ignite at the Gas South Arena.

Ad

The former Nebraska captain played all five sets of the match after missing out on the last game against Grand Rapids Rise. In these five sets, Beason scored 13 kills and also accumulated 10 digs to fulfill her role as an opposite hitter.

During the match, Atlanta Vibe and especially Beason received immense support and cheer from the crowd. The Vibes took to their Instagram handle to share a post that included the placards brought by the fans to cheer on Beason and the team.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Beason shared this post on her story and reacted by expressing her love for the fans with a white heart emoji.

Beason's Instagram story feat her reaction to the support from the fans - Source: via @merbson on Instagram

Atlanta Vibe is scheduled to face Indy Ignite at the Fishers Event Center on Thursday (Feb 20).

Ad

Merritt Beason's father speaks about the former Nebraska Volleyball player's work ethic during youth days

Merritt Beason with Beka Allick (left) during the 2023 NCAA Championships finals (Image via: Getty Images)

Merritt Beason's father, Scott spoke about the work ethic and discipline of her daughter during childhood. In an interview, he shared that Beason has always been a hard worker and had an immense work ethic to complement it.

Ad

Additionally, he advised other dads to let their children play volleyball and also remarked about Beason's transfer from Florida to Nebraska during the 2023-24 season. He said:

"Even when she was little, she’s always been a worker. I’m not surprised (about her success) based on her work ethic. I would advise all the dads out there that they just need to find out about volleyball. Get involved with it and see what a great sport it is. It’s been amazing. She was worried about it, leaving Florida and coming (to Nebraska). Then everybody here has been so warm. It’s just been great. There is no place like Nebraska, and that’s just the truth." [via Hurrdat Sports]

Besides her collegiate volleyball career, Merritt Beason also attained a degree in child, youth, and family studies during her time in college. Notably, she also played beach volleyball during her time in Nebraska with partners Harper Murray and Skyler Pierce.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback