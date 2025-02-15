Ex-Nebraska Volleyball star Merritt Beason shares glimpses of her Valentine's Day celebration as she receives rose bouquet from boyfriend

Former Nebraska Cornhuskers player, Merritt Beason recently shared glimpses of her Valentine's Day celebrations. This comes just a few days after her pro side, Atlanta Vibe won against the Grand Rapids Rise on February 13.

Notably, Beason didn't play this match which her side won by a margin of 3-1 at the Van Andel Arena. The volleyball player spared some time to celebrate Valentine's Day on Thursday.

Beason took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures from her Valentine's Day celebrations on her story. Her post featured a picture of her boyfriend and the gifts she received which included a bouquet and a hand-written note. She remarked further in her story:

"vday"

Screenshot of Beason's Instagram story feat her valentine's day celebrations (Image via: Beason's Instagram)

Screenshot of Beason's Instagram story feat her Valentine's Day gifts (Image via: Beason's Instagram)

Merritt Beason was last featured for the Atlanta Vibe on Feb 8 against the Omaha Supernovas where she scored 5 kills and inflicted 6 digs as Supernovas clinched the match 1-3. The Vibe will next up face Indy Ignites at the Gas South Arena on Sunday (Feb 16).

Merritt Beason explains the learnings she and her Nebraska Cornhuskers side derived from the 2023 NCAA Championships final defeat

Beason and Jackson during the defeat they faced at the 2023 NCAA Championships against Texas (Image via: Getty)

Merritt Beason opened up about the learnings that she and the Nebraska side took from the 0-3 loss at Tampa during the 2023 NCAA Championship match. In an interview, Beason shared that she and Nebraska were despaired after that final loss against Texas but they were able to experience the moment of reaching the Championship final match.

The 21-year-old also mentioned that she and the other Nebraska players wouldn't want to experience that feeling. She said (via NBC Sports, 5:36 onwards):

"I mean you take a lot from it, obviously you take a lot of grief from it as well and you take a lot of fire but for us I think we gained the experience of what it takes to get there, which is very hard to do also what it feels like in that big moment and also what it feels like to not succeed in that moment and I think most of us would agree that we don't ever want to feel that again so it is a bit of extra motivation."

Notably, the 2023-24 season was also Merritt Beason's first season for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. She previously competed for the Florida Gators in her first two seasons of college.

