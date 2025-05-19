Ex-Nebraska volleyball star Merritt Beason receives training camp call for U23 Continental Cup

Former Nebraska Volleyball star Merritt Beason has been selected for the U23 Pan American Cup training roster. A total of 18 volleyball players have been called up by USA Volleyball for a training camp ahead of the tournament, with 12 players set to be named in the final roster.

Beason earned numerous accolades throughout her collegiate career. In 2023, she was named to the AVCA All-America First Team, All-Big Ten First Team, AVCA Region Player of the Year. She has also been named to the AVCA All-Region Team. In her junior year, she was named the NCAA Lincoln Regional Most Valuable Player.

Through her Instagram story, the former Nebraska Volleyball player shared the news of her call-up to the 2025 U23 Pan American Cup training roster. A total of 18 athletes have been selected, and these players will compete in a training camp ahead of the NORCECA U23 Pan American Cup, which will be held in Leon, Mexico, from July 25 - August 2, 2025.

Screenshot of Merritt Beason's Instagram story | Source: IG/merbson

The USA Volleyball account shared the following on Instagram post while announcing the roster:

"Announcing the 18 athletes who will train with the 2025 Women's U23 National Team for the NORCECA U23 Pan American Cup, July 25 - August 2 in Leon, Mexico. Following the training block on July 18-25, 12 athletes will be selected for the competition roster."

Joining Beason in the roster are the likes of Lauren Briseño, Chloe Chicoine, Marianna Singletary, and Eva Hudson.

Former Nebraska Volleyball icon Merritt Beason reflects on her first professional season with Atlanta Vibe

Former Nebraska Volleyball player, Merritt Beason, at Division I Women's Championship - Source: Getty

Merritt Beason was selected by the Atlanta Vibe in the 2024 Pro Volleyball Federation Draft as the first overall pick. She made her professional debut against the Omaha Supernovas in January 2025. During an interview with Stephen Bunson of USA Volleyball in February, Beason shared her thoughts on her positive transition to the Atlanta Vibe.

"It's been really fun. I mean the girls here we have a great team of good people. The veterans, the girls who have played Pro before and have Pro experience have been really welcoming for us and just kind of showing us the way and this is how it's going to be we're going to hold you to this standard." [25:50 onwards]

She continued:

"They welcomed us with really open arms and made the transition really really easy. My coach is a former Husker. So a lot of things like drills and how things are run are very similar."

Former Nebraska Volleyball player Merritt Beason was also recently named the head coach of her alma mater, Gardendale High School.

