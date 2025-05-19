Ex-Nebraska volleyball player Merritt Beason has shared what she keeps inside her game backpack. The athlete is currently playing for the Atlanta Vibe.

Beason's most recent game for her team was against the Orlando Valkyries in Las Vegas at the Lee's Family Forum on May 9. The Valkyries won with a score of 25-18, 25-23, 18-25, 25-16, ending Vibes' 13-game win streak. This was also Vibe's last game of the regular season.

A few days after this match, Merritt Beason sat for a conversation with VKTRY Gear, participating in a fun 'what's in my bag' session. She shared the video on Instagram, opening up about the content in her game backpack. Showcasing her essentials, she revealed that she keeps it all in her bag, from bottles to hair clips to antibacterial spray.

"First, I have my roommate's water bottle shout out to Taylor, Taylor put me on in this side pocket. I have my essentials, like my hair clip and my Amazon antibacterial spray, Aquaphor. I take it everywhere with me. And then my aura ring cover, and in my first mini pocket, I just keep little things like a pen, my keys, hair ties, and a charger block with no cord," Merritt Beason said.

"And in my second bag, I keep tampons. This is what I like to call my little. Pack. And then a random web gloss. I have snacks, so I have a gluten-free fake bar, applesauce, some chopsticks, gummies, and a propel women," she added.

She also revealed that she keeps deodorants, toothbrushes, knee pads, volleyball shoes, and more. Here is the full video:

Merritt Beason was recently honored with the MVP Award and exclusive diamond earrings in her first pro season.

When Merritt Beason penned a heartfelt farewell message for the Nebraska volleyball team

Merritt Beason was last seen in action for the Nebraska volleyball team during the semifinals of the 2024 NCAA season. In this round, she and her team competed against Penn State, which dominated the match and advanced to the finals. Following this, Beason turned pro with Atlanta Vibe, and while leaving the university, she shared a heartwarming post on Instagram in November last year.

She posted a picture of herself and penned a note, extending gratitude toward her teammates, coaches, and others. Reminiscing about the two years and her memories, she wrote:

"Thank you for the best two years. Thank you for welcoming me with open arms. Thank you for the memories that will last a lifetime. This place is one of a kind - from the culture and traditions, to the support, to the people, and everything in between. I am so grateful to have been a part of it. To my teammates, coaches, and support staff: thank you for always supporting me and pushing me to be my best. This journey would not have been half of what it has been without each and every one of you."

"It has been an honor to be a part of this program and this University. There truly is no place like Nebraska! GBR," she added.

Most recently, Merrit Beason was the guest speaker at the Magic City Showcase Athlete Summit.

