After teaming up with Alabama club to boost sport, Nebraska Volleyball alum Merritt Beason graces an event as panelist

Former Nebraska Volleyball player Merritt Beason was the guest speaker alongside other professional athletes, college athletes, trainers, and coaches at the Magic City Showcase Athlete Summit. This comes days after Beason joined the United Volleyball club, where she will be contributing to leading camps and clinics, mentoring the next generation of athletes.

Following her collegiate career at Nebraska, she joined the PVF team, Atlanta Vibe, as a professional. Amid downtime, she joined the Magic City Showcase Athlete summit as a panellist. The summit was aimed at encouraging and empowering student athletes with the help of professional help in the form of trainers and coaches and by providing them with insights and proper guidance to excel in every aspect of life.

Former Nebraska Volleyball opposite hitter shared a glimpse of her presence at the event on her Instagram story by reposting highlights where she can be seen sharing the stage with prominent figures like Coach Leonard Stephen, Auburn University's volleyball player Jordan Hunter, Auburn University's running back Cole Gamble, among others.

Screenshot of former Nebraska player Merritt Beason's Instagram story (@merbson/ig)

Take a look at the video posted by @stepbystep_sportstraining on Instagram showcasing glimpses of the event:

Earlier, Beason took the role of volleyball head coach at her alma mater. Beason opened up about why she joined as the head coach of the Gardendale High School. Talking about bringing changes to volleyball in Alabama, the player shared:

"I knew that it was not something that I was willing to do if it was going to be, like, take away from obviously this. This is my first priority, but one of my big dreams is to change volleyball in Alabama and in my hometown, and I did camps in my hometown and trying to do that in any way possible," she said during a recent press conference.

Leonard Stephen, the chairman of SBS Foundation, headlined the event with Arizona Cardinals' player McClendon Curtis. The mayor of Birmingham, Randall Woodfin, and Beason were some of the prominent speakers at the event.

Merritt Beason embraces Atlanta Vibe after an illustrious career with Nebraska Volleyball

Beason was the number 1 pick in the pro-volleyball draft for the Atlanta Vibe. She was recently announced as the MVP, winning the 2025 Solomon Brothers Fan MVP award. The former Nebraska volleyball star was awarded exclusive Atlanta Vibe diamond earrings by a popular jewellery brand named Solomon Brothers. The Solomon Brothers are also the team's sponsor. Breaking the news on Instagram, Atlanta Vibe announced:

"@merbson is your 2025 @solomonbrothers MVP! Receiving the most fan votes, Merritt will get a pair of exclusive Vibe diamond earrings 💎✨ Merritt isn't the only one going home with earrings—our lucky fan voter, Tricia Marburger, is the winner of the @solomonbrothers fan sweepstakes and will also get a pair of earrings 🙌"

The former Nebraska Volleyball star posted an excellent collegiate career with the Huskers, making the AVCA All-American First Team in 2023 and was also awarded the NCAA Lincoln Regional MVP in 2023. The 2023 Honda Sports award finalist made the All-Region Team for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023, and 2024. The athlete posted 1359 kills and 771 digs in the 444 sets she played for Nebraska Volleyball.

