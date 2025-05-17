Harper Murray, Andi Jackson and other Nebraska Volleyball players react to freshman's 'spring' highlights

Nebraska Volleyball outside hitter Skyler Pierce shared glimpses of her spring memories with a post on Instagram. Her pictures attracted heartfelt responses from her teammates Harper Murray, Andi Jackson, Bergen Reilly, Campbell Flynn, Maisie Boesiger, Teraya Sigler, and Keri Leimbach.

One of the rising talents of the Nebraska Volleyball team, Pierce was named to the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team in 2024 and 2025. She played with the U.S. U-21 National Team at the 2023 FIVB U21 World Championships. Recently against South Dakota State, she registered six kills and three blocks.

Through her Instagram post, the talented athlete shared glimpses of her spring memories with her teammates. The sophomore reminisced about the heartfelt moments she spent with her teammates on and off the court.

"spring recap #springmemories"

Skyler Pierce's Instagram post featuring her spring memories attracted warm responses from her teammates, including Harper Murray, who mentioned:

"❤️"

Andi Jackson, a junior middle blocker of the Nebraska Volleyball team, wrote:

"I love you!"

Bergen Reilly, who has been named to the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team three times, also shared her thoughts. She wrote:

"Love u sky sky"

Maisie Boesiger wrote:

"Love youuu"

Campbell Flynn added:

"yes i love"

Outside hitter Teraya Sigler wrote:

"love uuuu"

Freshman libero Keri Leimbach commented:

"I love uuuuu"

Screenshot of Skyler Pierce's Instagram post featuring athletes' comments | Source: IG/skypierce21

Pierce also played with the U.S. Girls U19 Team and won the gold medal at the 2023 FIVB U19 World Championships.

Meanwhile, the Nebraska Volleyball team is currently preparing for the 2025 season under new head coach Dani Busboom Kelly, after facing elimination in the final four of the NCAA Championships last season.

Skyler Pierce reflected on her Nebraska Volleyball journey

Skyler Pierce is a rising star and has become one of the most talented outside hitters of the Nebraska Volleyball program. During an interview with 1890 Nebraska in December 2024, Pierce expressed her thoughts on her journey and the recruiting process.

"My recruiting process kind of started in my eighth grade year. We decided I wanted to play volleyball at the collegiate level rather than basketball. So that's kind of where everything kind of started. And then just coming to Nebraska camps and a bunch of other camps to figure out what I wanted to do. I realized that Nebraska was the place I wanted to be." She shared [0:56 onwards]

Pierce also played club volleyball with Team Dynasty and led her team to second place in the USAV Open Division.

