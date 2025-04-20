Nebraska Volleyball's Andi Jackson, Skyler Pierce and others react to freshmen Keri Leimbach and Ryan Hunter's highlights

Nebraska Volleyball's Andi Jackson, Skyler Pierce and other members of the volleyball team reacted to Keri Leimbach and Ryan Hunter's latest highlights on social media.

The Nebraska Volleyball team will kick off the season with a game against Kansas on April 26th. Ahead of the game, many will expect new signing Kenna Cogill to make her Nebraska debut, as she became new head coach Dani Busboom Kelly's first signing.

Leimbach and Hunter shared a post on Instagram, where they were seen posing together for a mirror selfie. They captioned the post with:

"🪞✌️,"

The post gathered the attention of their Nebraska teammates, including Andi Jackson, who wrote:

"Aweeee this is so cute."

Still taken from Leimbach's Instagram (Source: @keri.leimbach/Instagram)

Outside hitter Skyler Pierce commented on the post, writing:

"Cuties,"

Teraya Sigler, who ranked as the No. 1 overall and outside hitter prospect by Prep Dig, wrote:

"love y’all."

Leimbach and Hunter are Nebraska teammates, arriving to play for the Huskers in January 2025. The pair were signed alongside Campbell Flynn, Manaia Ogbechie, and Teraya Sigler in the Class of 2025. Hunter was ranked as the No. 3 opposite hitter recruit, and Leimbach was ranked as the top prospect out of Nebraska, both by Prep Dig.

Leimbach is regarded as one of college volleyball's top prospects, winning four state championships at Lincoln Lutheran High School.

What former Nebraska Volleyball head coach John Cook had to say about signing Keri Leimbach

John Cook at the NCAA Volleyball Division I Women's Championship - Source: Getty

Former Nebraska Volleyball coach John Cook revealed his thoughts on Keri Leimbach's signing, along with the four other top prospects who signed as part of the class of 2025. Cook announced his retirement in January 2025, after spending 25 seasons coaching the Huskers Volleyball team.

In an interview with the official Nebraska Volleyball website, he said:

"Keri is a homegrown Nebraska girl who loves the school and the state. She's always dreamed of being a Husker. Keri is a 5-4 libero but she plays with big range and personality."

He added:

"She's calm and consistent on the court but not afraid to speak up and be fiery when it's needed. Keri is a proven winner with four state championships in high school. We're excited to have her come in and help us continue to be elite in the back row."

Of course, Cook will cheer from the stands as Nebraska starts their season this month.

