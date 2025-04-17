Nebraska Volleyball's Laney Choboy, Taylor Landfair & others share 'mood' before season opener against Kansas

Nebraska volleyball's Laney Choboy and Taylor Landfair were seen dancing in a video shared by the Huskers online, ahead of their season opener on April 26th. The video also featured Skyler Pierce and Ryan Hunter, who were seen dancing alongside Choboy and Landfair. The Nebraska volleyball team is coming off a 33-3 season and made the NCAA semifinals, where it lost to Penn State.

Ad

Preparations are underway for Nebraska's 2025 season, with the university recently announcing that middle blocker Kenna Cogill will be joining the program this season. Cogill is the first signing under new head coach Dani Busboom Kelly, who will be making her coaching debut for Nebraska against on Kansas. Kelly replaced John Cook as head coach of the Nebraska volleyball team after he retired.

In a video shared by the official Huskers Instagram account, Choboy could be seen dancing alongside Landfair, Pierce, and Hunter. The video had a text written within it, which read:

Ad

Trending

"mood bc we're back in the john/bob in 10 days for husker games 🥳."

Ad

Choboy plays as a libero and joined the Huskers as part of the class of 2023.

Laney Choboy discusses her decision to join the Nebraska Volleyball team

Laney Choboy joined the Huskers as part of the class of 2023 - Source: Getty

Nebraska volleyball's Laney Choboy previously revealed how she made the decision to join the Huskers. Choboy joined the Huskers after flipping her commitment from the Minnesota Gophers.

Ad

In an interview on the Huskers Radio Network Podcast, Choboy revealed that the news of Minnesota head coach Hugh McCutcheon’s last season as head coach of the Golden Gophers influenced her decision to flip her commitment (1:50 onwards).

"I had been talking to Minnesota in the eighth grade and I like kind of fell in love and I just had a sense that like that's where I needed to be, and then I went on my visit I want to say in October maybe. And then he [Hugh McCutcheon] called me to tell me he's leaving, so I ended up opening it back up just because there's too many uncertainties like who was going to be the coach."

Ad

"I decided to open it back up and I only opened it up to two schools so I went on my first visit and then came back for 10 hours and then went to Nebraska and then I committed like three days later."

Choboy has racked up numerous achievements for the Nebraska Volleyball team, including making the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll for Spring 2023 and 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Hi, I'm Harshvardhan and I have had a passion for sports writing from a very young age. I watch all sports but my favorites include football, cricket, and the NBA. I hope to contribute to sports journalism as much as I can and help readers get only the most reliable and accurate information! Know More