Nebraska Volleyball alum Merritt Beason drops 4-word reaction to joining United Volleyball Club

Former Nebraska Volleyball star player Merritt Beason has reacted to joining the United Volleyball Club in Birmingham, Alabama. She will be involved in an active leadership and mentorship role in the club.
Beason, who has always wanted to play a key role in developing the sport in Alabama, will attend key events such as the parent information meeting and player evaluations, lead camps and clinics, and mentor young athletes, among other important roles.
The club announced Merritt Beason joining forces with them on their official Instagram handle on Sunday.
The former Nebraska Volleyball captain dropped an exciting four-word reaction to this post, writing:
“Wooohooooo!!!! I’m so excited!”
After playing a crucial role for Nebraska Volleyball since transferring in her junior year following her freshman and sophomore seasons at Florida, Beason captained the team alongside Lexi Rodriguez to a top-two finish in 2023 and a top-four placement in 2024 at the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship.
Following the program’s semifinal exit in 2024, she went on to represent the Atlanta Vibe in the Pro Volleyball Federation.
Merritt Beason reflects on what led her to Nebraska Volleyball
Merritt Beason opened up about her decision to transfer and how she landed at Nebraska during an interview with USA Volleyball in February 2025. She shared that she needed to leave Florida as it was the best decision for her volleyball career. Beason stated (15:18 onwards):
“I don't regret my time at Florida at all, I loved it and met some of my best friends there. But my volleyball career itself kind of got to a point where I needed to leave, and that was the best decision for me.”
“So, when I got into the portal, I had no idea what to expect. I was at a point where I didn't have a lot of confidence in myself as a volleyball player, so I didn't even know if anyone was going to pick me up or look at me or anything. I had no idea. Everyone talks about the portal as like obviously you know the portal's there, but nobody talks about how it works,” she added.
Although Merritt Beason wasn’t expecting much interest from colleges, she quickly received a strong response from several programs after entering the transfer portal. Just two days later, she visited Nebraska. While she also explored other options, her experience at Lincoln created a lasting impression.