Former Nebraska star Lexi Rodriguez enjoys ‘Perfect’ beach vacation while watching volleyball

Former Nebraska volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez recently shared a glimpse of her beach vacation at Huntington Beach Pier. Fresh off her debut season with LOVB Omaha, Rodriguez is now part of the US Women’s National Team roster for the 2025 Volleyball Nations League.

Before heading into the 2025 Volleyball Nations League, she posted two stories on Instagram, showing her perfect day at the beach watching volleyball. Lexi Rodriguez captioned the stories,

"a perfect day"

Screenshot of Instagram story (image via IG/@lexi.rodriguez_)

"volley at the beach >>"

Screenshot of Instagram story (image via IG/@lexi.rodriguez_)

The American athlete has also previously engaged with her former Nebraska teammate, Maisie Boesiger, on Instagram about Boesiger’s beach vacation highlights from Hawaii.

Rodriguez joined the Huskers in 2021 and wrapped up her collegiate career in 2024 with a tough semi-final loss to Penn State in the NCAA Championships, 3-2. Just a week after finishing her college career, she joined LOVB Omaha for its inaugural season, helping the team to finish as runners-up in the league. LOVB Omaha was defeated by Austin in the finals.

During her standout collegiate career, she earned multiple accolades, including being a four-time All-American, a three-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, and the 2024-25 AAU Sullivan Award winner. Rodrigues became the first Husker and third volleyball player in history to win the prestigious Sullivan Award. Recently, she also earned the Husker's female Athlete of the year award and was named most outstanding female student at the 35th annual event 'A Night at the Lied'.

Lexi Rodriguez's response following Nebraska’s semi-final loss

2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

Lexi Rodriguez had led the Nebraska Huskers to the NCAA semifinals in 2024. Despite their impressive performance, the team lost to the Penn State Nittany Lions. Speaking with Hail Varsity, Rodriguez opened up about the moment she shared with her teammates in the locker room after the match.

"I think just telling each other how proud we are of each other. Obviously, the goal at the end of the year is to win a national championship, and we fell just short. But just like last year, we have so much that we can be proud of, said Rodriguez (0:03 onwards)

She further added,

I mean, I'm done here, so just telling them that they're an incredible group of girls, and we've all left an incredible mark on this program and on the sport of volleyball itself. Those are things that we can really be proud of at the end of the day."

Lexi Rodriguez has been named to the 30-player long list for the US National Team, with the Volleyball Nations League scheduled from June 4 to August 3, 2025. She is one of the four liberos selected.

