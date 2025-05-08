Former Nebraska star Lexi Rodriguez and Avery Skinner among 30-member USA roster for the upcoming Volleyball Nations League

Lexi Rodriguez, Avery Skinner and other notable USA players were selected in the 30-member squad for the 2025 Volleyball Nations League on Thursday. Skinner will be returning to the team after competing at the Paris 2024 Olympics where she helped the USA Team win a silver medal alongside setter Jordyn Poulter, who also won gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Rodriguez meanwhile, will be returning to the international stage once again.

Lexi Rodriguez made her professional debut for LOVB Omaha earlier this year, after completing her collegiate career with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Rodriguez was a pivotal member of the team and finished her Huskers career as the school's all-time career leader in digs with 1,897. She is one of the four liberos who is on the roster.

Six members on the roster will be looking to make their senior international debut, namely setters Rachel Fairbanks and Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres, middle blocker Anna Dodson, outside hitter McKenzie Adams, opposite Logan Lednicky and libero Lauren Briseño.

Lexi Rodriguez will be one of the members on the team who has already represented the U.S. at NORCECA events, with the others being opposites Olivia Babcock, Taylor Mims and Stephanie Samedy, setter Ella Powell, outside hitters Logan Eggleston and Sarah Franklin, and middle blockers Serena Gray, Amber Igiede, Molly McCage and Tia Jimerson.

Head coach Erik Sullivan, who is currently in his first year coaching the team, will look to make his mark at the Nations League. The U.S. Team will have to go past the preliminary rounds, and if they finish in the top eight, they will advance to a finals spot where they will get a chance to win the VNL title.

Lexi Rodriguez and her team will face off against Italy in their first match of the preliminary round on June 4.

Lexi Rodriguez's USA volleyball achievements

LOVB Omaha's Lexi Rodriguez will be heading to Volleyball Nations League as part of Team USA. But this will not be the first time she will be representing the senior national team, as she competed for the country on multiple occasions.

Rodriguez has been part of four national teams in different age groups, making the 2024 Women's National Team, the 2022 Women's U21 National Team, the 2021 Women's U20 National Team, and the 2019 Girls U18 National Team.

The libero also helped the national team win silver at the 2024 NORCECA Women's Pan American Cup Final Six and also helped them win the 2022 Women's U21 Pan American Cup gold medal. Rodriguez will be looking to make an impact as they head to the Nations League in June.

