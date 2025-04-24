Ex Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez makes feelings known as she concludes rookie year in Pro season with LOVB Omaha

Lexi Rodriguez opened up about her thoughts as she concluded her Rookie season with LOVB Omaha. The American athlete expressed her gratitude on receiving the opportunity to compete in her first Pro season and shared how she looked up to her teammates who made her debut season memorable.

Rodriguez concluded her NCAA career after representing the Nebraska Volleyball team for four years. She played an integral role in the team and bid a tearful goodbye after the Nebraska Volleyball team lost in the semi-finlas of the NCAA Division 1 Volleyball Championships 2025.

Weeks after the NCAA Championships, Lexi Rodriguez announced her decision to turn pro and joined the LOVB Omaha for her Rookie. Rodriguez made multiple appearance in her Rookie season and her clutch defense in crucial moments of matches received great praise from fans as well as critics.

Lexi Rodriguez expressed her thoughts on Instagram after concluding her Rookie season with LOVB Omaha. She shared how it had been an incredible learning experience for her and expressed her gratitude for receiving a lot of support from her teammates.

"Took me a while to wrap my head around the fact that my rookie season has ended🫢 So grateful that I got to be a part of the inaugural lovb season and represent the state of Nebraska again!!" she wrote.

"So much love for this group of girls. I admire each and every one of you so much for the amazing humans you are and so glad I got the opportunity to play with all of you ❤️" she added.

Lexi Rodriguez opens up about transitioning from an NCAA athletes to a pro volleyball player

Lexi Rodriguez AND Harper Murray at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

Lexi Rodriguez opened up about her transition from an NCAA Volleyball player with Nebraska to making her pro debut with LOVB Omaha in an interview with LOVB style. The American athlete revealed that she had less than a week between her last match as a Nebraska Volleyball player and moving to LOVB Omaha as a pro volleyball player.

Rodriguez expressed that she was elated on seeing players who she already knew and the encouraging nature of the team helped her to reinforce the belief that she had made the right decision.

"Yeah, it's definitely crazy. Very fast. I think I had 4-5 days off, and then it was right into a new season. But I mean, being in Omaha was super helpful and then having familiar faces on the team and just a great group of girls, I feel like was the best thing that I could have walked into," she said.

Furthermore, she thanked her fans for supporting her in every step of her journey as a volleyball player.

