Lexi Rodriguez makes feelings known about transitioning from last season with Nebraska Volleyball to turning Pro

Lexi Rodriguez opened up about making a transition into the Pro circuit after an incredible career as an NCAA athlete with the Nebraska Volleyball team. The American volleyball player revealed that she did not have a lot of time between her final NCAA match and turning pro, which made it very quick for her.

The 21-year-old concluded her NCAA career after the Nebraska Volleyball team lost in the semi-finals of the NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball championships 2024-25. Soon after the conclusion of the NCAA season, Lexi Rodriguez bid an emotional farewell to the team and thanked her coaches as well as her teammates for their incredible support.

Rodriguez soon announced her decision to turn pro and revealed that she would be joining LOVB Omaha. She made multiple appearances for LOVB Omaha and opened up about the transition from playing in the collegiate league to the professional league in an interview with LOVB Style.

According to Rodriguez, even though the transition to turning a pro player was very fast for her, she felt very welcomed into the LOVB Omaha team, as she knew some players, and the overall team consisted of great players.

"Yeah, it's definitely crazy. Very fast. I think I had 4-5 days off, and then it was right into a new season. But I mean, being in Omaha was super helpful and then having familiar faces on the team and just a great group of girls, I feel like was the best thing that I could have walked into," she said.

Lexi Rodriguez shares an emotional message for Nebraska Volleyball fans

Lexi Rodriguez at the NCAA Division I Women's Championship - Teams vs Team - Source: Getty

Lexi Rodriguez shared an emotional message on Instagram for the Nebraska Volleyball fans as she bid goodbye after concluding her NCAA career. The American athlete looked back on her journey with the team that spanned four years and expressed how she had grown immensely both as a player and a person.

The 21-year-old thanked her teammates, coaches, and all the staff members of the Nebraska Volleyball team for always encouraging and motivating her.

"Hi Husker Nation, it's Lexi. I wanted to say thank you one last time. The Last four years have been better than I could have ever imagined. I know I never won a National Championship, but to me I won way more just by being a part of this program," she said.

Moreover, Rodriguez shared how playing for the Nebraska Volleyball team helped her childhood dream come true.

"Nebraska Volleyball allowed a little girl's dream to come true - the dream of playing for something bigger than herself. The dream of playing the sport she loves on the biggest stage and a dream of finding a family that stuck by us through everything," she added.

Furthermore, Lexi Rodriguez hoped to continue her pursuits for greatness as she embarked on a new journey as a professional volleyball player with LOVB Omaha.

