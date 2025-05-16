Ex-Nebraska Volleyball star Merritt Beason honored with MVP Award and exclusive diamond earrings in first pro season

Former Nebraska Volleyball star Merritt Beason was honored with an MVP Award and exclusive Atlanta Vibe Diamond Earrings by the team's sponsor. Beason, who is currently in her rookie season at the Atlanta Vibe, joined the team after being recruited as the No. 1 overall pick in the Pro Volleyball Federation Draft. She last played against the Orlando Valkyries on May 9.

Ad

Beason was regarded as one of the best players on the Nebraska Volleyball team, and before joining the Atlanta Vibe, she racked up numerous accolades in her collegiate career. She made the AVCA All-America First Team in 2023 and was also a finalist for the Honda Sports Award for Volleyball in the same year. Beason first made her breakthrough at Gardendale High School and was ranked as a top 100 prospect by Prep Volleyball in the 2020 class.

Ad

Trending

In a post shared on Instagram, Beason was awarded the 2025 Solomon Brothers Fan MVP Award. Solomon Brothers is a popular jewelry brand and will provide Beason with a pair of exclusive Atlanta Vibe Diamond Earrings as per the Instagram post.

Ad

Beason received the award thanks to a fan vote, which saw her get the most votes out of any other Vibe player. The Vibe also mentioned that a lucky fan will receive a pair of earrings.

Merritt Beason shared an emotional goodbye message before leaving the Huskers

NCAA VOLLEYBALL: DEC 17 Division I Women's Championship - Teams vs Team - Source: Getty

Former Nebraska Volleyball player Merritt Beason shared an emotional message when she left the university (Nebraska) to start her professional career. Beason plays as an opposite hitter and left the Nebraska Cornhuskers after being selected to play for LOVB Atlanta.

Ad

In a post shared on Instagram, Beason penned a heartfelt note as she left the Nebraska Cornhuskers. She wrote:

"Thank you for the best two years. Thank you for welcoming me with open arms. Thank you for the memories that will last a lifetime. This place is one of a kind - from the culture and traditions, to the support, to the people, and everything in between. I am so grateful to have been a part of it. To my teammates, coaches, and support staff: thank you for always supporting me and pushing me to be my best. This journey would not have been half of what it has been without each and every one of you."

Ad

"It has been an honor to be a part of this program and this University. There truly is no place like Nebraska! GBR"

Merritt Beason has 191 kills in the 2025 LOVB season so far and will look to wrap up her season on a high note.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Hi, I'm Harshvardhan and I have had a passion for sports writing from a very young age. I watch all sports but my favorites include football, cricket, and the NBA. I hope to contribute to sports journalism as much as I can and help readers get only the most reliable and accurate information! Know More