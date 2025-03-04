Ex Nebraska Volleyball player Merritt Beason drops 2-word reaction as she returns to hometown ahead of Atlanta Vibe-Vegas Thrill PVF clash

Former Nebraska volleyball player Merritt Beason reacted to returning to her hometown, Gardendale, Alabama, ahead of her Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF) team Atlanta Vibe’s clash against Vegas Thrill. The PVF teams are set to face off on March 7 at Gas South Arena.

Ad

Beason’s team last competed against the Orlando Valkyries, losing 2-3 at the Addition Financial Arena in an away game. This is also Beason’s first year as a professional, having completed her collegiate career with Nebraska Volleyball in 2024. She played an instrumental role in the program's success as a co-captain during both her junior and senior years.

The Atlanta Vibe player took to her Instagram story to share about her return to her hometown with a picturesque sunset view, captioning it:

Ad

Trending

“Sweet home”

Screenshot of Merritt Beason’s Instagram story. Credits - IG/ @merbson

Beason previously shared her thoughts on being drafted by Atlanta Vibe as their No. 1 pick in the PVF draft in November 2024. She expressed her excitement to compete for the team, with one of the reasons being Atlanta located just a few hours away from her hometown in Alabama. Notably, during her time with Nebraska Volleyball, Beason had to travel about 14 hours to reach home.

Ad

Merritt Beason’s parents once shared a heartfelt message for former Nebraska Volleyball star on National Girls and Women's Sports Day

Merritt Beason at NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship 2023 (Image Source: Getty)

Merritt Beason’s father Scott shared a heartfelt message for the Nebraska volleyball star on National Girls and Women's Sports Day in February 2024. The Nebraska Volleyball YouTube channel shared this video, where Beason’s parents gave a touching message while her reaction was recorded.

Ad

“Hey Merritt, we wanted to say hey to you on National Girls and Women's Sports Day and just tell you how proud we are of you. We know you've gone from Team Sting to the Gardendale Rockets and now you're at Nebraska, and you're having a huge impact on girls' and women's athletics all across the country. You've made such a difference here in your town and your state," her father said.

Ad

“Our town was not a volleyball town, our state's really not a volleyball state, but things are changing so rapidly. You are a huge part of that just giving dreams to little girls. And we're so proud of you because of that," he added.

Her mother, Lori, also appeared in the video and sent her love to her daughter. Notably, National Girls and Women in Sports Day is observed in the first week of February to celebrate girls in sports.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback