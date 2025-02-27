"Got to a point where I ended up having to transfer"- Ex-Nebraska Volleyball star Merritt Beason recalls the moment she felt detached from the sport

Former Nebraska Volleyball star Merritt Beason recently shared her thoughts on undergoing a breaking point in her collegiate career. The acclaimed outside hitter of the Nebraska Volleyball program has commenced her professional journey with the Atlanta Vibe. During an interview,

Beason was the 2023 NCAA Lincoln Regional Most Valuable Player and achieved prominent accolades during her period with the Nebraska Volleyball program. She was named to the All-Big Ten First Team two times. During a recent interview with The USA Volleyball Show, Beason shared her thoughts on reaching a critical moment during her collegiate career and how the Nebraska team helped her regain her passion for the game.

“My sophomore year of college, it got to a point where I ended up having to transfer sadly. So I think one of my biggest strengths but also can be my biggest weakness is, I don't always put myself first and so for the first time in my life, I kind of had to make the decision to put myself first and so for me, I learned a lot about myself in that process of transferring and ultimately going to Nebraska and having the relationships that I had at Nebraska definitely have helped me get the love for volleyball back again,” Beason said [14:09 onwards].

The former Nebraska star also shared that her relationship with the AVCA Hall of Famer, former head coach John Cook, proved crucial in recovering her enthusiasm for the sport. Beason was named to the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team in 2023 and 2024 and was thrice named to the AVCA All-Region Team.

Merritt Beason shares her thoughts on the competitive spirit of Nebraska Volleyball

Merritt Beason at the NCAA VOLLEYBALL: DEC 17 Division I Women's Championship - Teams vs Team - Source: Getty

Merritt Beason concluded her collegiate career with the Nebraska Volleyball program and became one of the best outside hitters. In 2023, she was named to the AVCA All-America First Team and was also the AVCA Region Player of the Year. Last year, she shared her thoughts on the ambitious spirit of the Nebraska team via HailVarsityYT.

“I think the biggest thing that stood out to me is just the level of competition in the gym day in and day out. How hard those girls go each and every day and the coaches how hard they push us, it's been really cool to see and to be a part of. It was something that I noticed from the start. I was like 'wow' this is really special,” Beason said.

The outside hitter shared that the most remarkable feature of the Nebraska Volleyball program was their relentless drive and pursuit for excellence. Merritt Beason also revealed that she observed this attribute of Nebraska from the beginning of her journey with the program. In 2024, she was named to the Academic All-America Second Team.

