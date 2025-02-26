"It's lot different than college"-Ex-Nebraska Volleyball star Merritt Beason makes stance clear on rookie season after featuring in PVF All-Star Match

The former outside hitter of Nebraska Volleyball, Merritt Beason, recently participated in the inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star Match. During a recent interview, she shared the experience of her rookie season and the welcoming mentality of her team, Atlanta Vibe.

The former Nebraska Cornhuskers outside hitter was the first overall pick in the 2024 Pro Volleyball Federation Draft. She was named to the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team in 2023 and 2024 and was the AVCA Region Player of the Year of 2023. Beason was one of the players representing the Atlanta Vibe in the inaugural match played on February 22, 2025. She recently shared her thoughts on her first professional season with the team and their friendly attitude via Atlanta Vibe.

“Yeah, it's been really fun. Obviously, it's a lot different than college so there's been a lot of adjustments but the girls have been great and they all welcomed us with open arms so they've made this experience really, really fun for us.” She mentioned [0:41 onwards]

Beason expressed that shifting from collegiate volleyball to the professional platform required significant adjustments and highlighted the accommodating mentality of her teammates. During her period in Nebraska Volleyball, she was named to the AVCA All-Region Team three times and additionally shared that her experience has been enjoyable with Atlanta.

Team Collier and Team Shondell competed in the inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star Match. Beason played with Team Shondell, which won the three-set match. She registered five kills, adding strength to the offense line of the team.

Merritt Beason shares her optimistic takeaways from Nebraska Volleyball

Merritt Beason at the NCAA VOLLEYBALL: DEC 17 Division I Women's Championship - Teams vs Team - Source: Getty

Merritt Beason was one of the most notable outside hitters of the Nebraska Volleyball program, which was led for 25 years by AVCA Hall of Famer former head coach John Cook. In October 2023, Beason was named the AVCA National Player of the Week. She earned multiple honours with Cornhuskers and shared her significant lessons while moving forward to professional volleyball via Hail Varsity.

“I'll continue playing now. I think that's a big thing that I'll take away is that wasn't something that I was necessarily going to do a few years ago and so having that back is truly so special and that's something that I will remember. I think you don't do that without the relationships that are here, these girls and the coaching staff. They were with me every step of the way.” She said [1:27 onwards]

The accomplished athlete shared that the Nebraska Volleyball program became the catalyst for her to continue playing volleyball. She also reflected on the profoundly positive relationships she developed with the team members and the coaching staff. She was named the 2023 NCAA Lincoln Regional Most Valuable Player.

