  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Ex-Nebraska Volleyball star Merritt Beason rocks workout fit as she trains in gym ahead of Atlanta Vibe-Grand Rapids Rise clash

Ex-Nebraska Volleyball star Merritt Beason rocks workout fit as she trains in gym ahead of Atlanta Vibe-Grand Rapids Rise clash

By Abhiruchi Rout
Modified Mar 11, 2025 15:52 GMT
Ex-Nebraska Volleyball star Merritt Beason rocks workout fit. PHOTO: Instagram/ merbson
Ex-Nebraska Volleyball star Merritt Beason rocks workout fit. (Image via Instagram/ merbson)

Former Nebraska volleyball player Merritt Beason shared a glimpse of her training session on the athlete's Instagram account. This comes ahead of her professional team Atlanta Vibe’s matchup against Grand Rapids Rise, scheduled for March 13 at Van Andel Arena.

Ad

In their last clash, the Atlanta-based team defeated Indy Ignite at the Gas South Arena, their home court, by a 3-1 margin. Ahead of the team’s away game against Grand Rapids Rise, with whom they have a 1-1 win-loss record this season, Beason took to Instagram to share her workout outfit.

She can be seen wearing an all-black fit with pink training shoes, posing for a mirror selfie. Merritt Beason is also captured wearing a cap and headphones in the picture.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Take a look at the photo here -

Screenshot of Merritt Beason&rsquo;s Instagram story. Credits - IG/ merbson
Screenshot of Merritt Beason’s Instagram story. Credits - IG/ merbson

Before joining the Atlanta Vibe team, Beason represented Nebraska Volleyball for two seasons - junior and senior years, where she also co-captained the side along with now LOVB Omaha player Lexi Rodriguez.

Ad

One of the most impressive achievements of the 21-year-old during her time with the Nebraska program was making the All-Big Ten First Team in both 2023 and 2024.

Merritt Beason reflects on how time at Nebraska Volleyball helped in reigniting her love for the sport

Merritt Beason (13) at NCAA Division I Women&#039;s Volleyball Championship 2023 (Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Merritt Beason (13) at NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship 2023 (Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Merritt Beason recalled losing her passion for volleyball during her sophomore year with the Florida Gators. As a result, she decided to transfer to another program and discussed this on the USA Volleyball Show, stating (14:17 onwards):

Ad
“It got to a point where I ended up having to transfer, sadly. So, I think one of my biggest strengths, but also can be my biggest weakness is I don't always put myself first.”

However, after her transfer to the Nebraska Volleyball program, the supportive environment at Nebraska and former coach, John Cook, helped in reigniting her love for the sport. Beason added:

Ad
“So, for me, I learned a lot about myself in that process of transferring. And ultimately, going to Nebraska and having the relationships that I had at Nebraska definitely have helped me get the love for volleyball back again. I'd say my relationship with Coach Cook has been a huge part of that.”

youtube-cover

Cook has now retired from the program and coaching in general, announcing his decision in January 2025 after 25 years at Nebraska. Former Louisville coach Dani Busboom Kelly has taken over the role from Cook.

Quick Links

Edited by Aatreyee Aich
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी