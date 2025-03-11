Ex-Nebraska Volleyball star Merritt Beason rocks workout fit as she trains in gym ahead of Atlanta Vibe-Grand Rapids Rise clash

Former Nebraska volleyball player Merritt Beason shared a glimpse of her training session on the athlete's Instagram account. This comes ahead of her professional team Atlanta Vibe’s matchup against Grand Rapids Rise, scheduled for March 13 at Van Andel Arena.

Ad

In their last clash, the Atlanta-based team defeated Indy Ignite at the Gas South Arena, their home court, by a 3-1 margin. Ahead of the team’s away game against Grand Rapids Rise, with whom they have a 1-1 win-loss record this season, Beason took to Instagram to share her workout outfit.

She can be seen wearing an all-black fit with pink training shoes, posing for a mirror selfie. Merritt Beason is also captured wearing a cap and headphones in the picture.

Ad

Trending

Take a look at the photo here -

Screenshot of Merritt Beason’s Instagram story. Credits - IG/ merbson

Before joining the Atlanta Vibe team, Beason represented Nebraska Volleyball for two seasons - junior and senior years, where she also co-captained the side along with now LOVB Omaha player Lexi Rodriguez.

Ad

One of the most impressive achievements of the 21-year-old during her time with the Nebraska program was making the All-Big Ten First Team in both 2023 and 2024.

Merritt Beason reflects on how time at Nebraska Volleyball helped in reigniting her love for the sport

Merritt Beason (13) at NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship 2023 (Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Merritt Beason recalled losing her passion for volleyball during her sophomore year with the Florida Gators. As a result, she decided to transfer to another program and discussed this on the USA Volleyball Show, stating (14:17 onwards):

Ad

“It got to a point where I ended up having to transfer, sadly. So, I think one of my biggest strengths, but also can be my biggest weakness is I don't always put myself first.”

However, after her transfer to the Nebraska Volleyball program, the supportive environment at Nebraska and former coach, John Cook, helped in reigniting her love for the sport. Beason added:

Ad

“So, for me, I learned a lot about myself in that process of transferring. And ultimately, going to Nebraska and having the relationships that I had at Nebraska definitely have helped me get the love for volleyball back again. I'd say my relationship with Coach Cook has been a huge part of that.”

Cook has now retired from the program and coaching in general, announcing his decision in January 2025 after 25 years at Nebraska. Former Louisville coach Dani Busboom Kelly has taken over the role from Cook.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback